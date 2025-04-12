How To Make Creamed Greens Taste Restaurant-Worthy At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making restaurant-worthy creamed greens at home doesn't have to be an arduous task. To back this up, we spoke with Lambert Givens, executive chef at Hunter's Kitchen & Bar in Boston, and he offered some of his tips for preparing such dishes. Chef Givens graciously gave us a foolproof play-by-play of how to whip up award-winning creamed greens at home with the help of heavy cream, butter, and plenty of aromatics. The assembly, types of aromatics, and their respective preparations are what put a professional twist on a homemade recipe.

"Start by sautéing some shallots in butter until they're golden and fragrant!" he advised. "Next, whip up a smooth confit garlic purée for that rich, mellow flavor. Then, let's reduce some heavy cream until it's thick and luscious. Combine your sautéed shallots, garlic purée, and creamy goodness with your favorite greens (think spinach, kale, or Swiss chard) for a dish that's not just creamy, but a flavor party on your plate! Serve it up and watch everyone come back for seconds!"

Shallots are a milder, sweeter cousin to the onion that will make an elegant foundation for greens. Garlic confit is essentially slow-cooked, olive oil-soaked garlic cloves that become soft, sweet, and mashable. It supplies an upgraded aromatic richness to pair with the heavy cream. You can store leftover garlic confit in the fridge for the rest of the week for recipes like mashed potatoes and garlic bread. Reducing the heavy cream is the last pro tip Chef Givens recommends to intensify the dairy richness while making your greens ultra-thick and creamy.