Here's What Happened To Meat The Mushroom After Shark Tank

Baltimore couple Marvin and Aleah Montague first introduced Meat The Mushroom to the "Shark Tank" crew during its fifteenth season. After applying to be on the show twice before, the third attempt was the charm. The pair started the business in 2021, after years of living out their fully plant-based lifestyle. Marvin's switch to veganism was initially a spiritual choice, but he later discovered it was what helped him curb an early heart disease diagnosis and relieved him of the chronic asthma that he'd experienced since childhood. This led him to experiment with making plant-based alternatives at home, with the initial goal of opening a vegan restaurant in the West Baltimore neighborhood he grew up in.

Soon after meeting Aleah, a professional in digital marketing, Marvin realized he could have more success with a vegan product. This paved the way for the two to create Meat The Mushroom and their first mushroom-based meatless bacon titled "Shroomacon," which secured them a "Shark Tank" deal. On the show, the couple explained the importance of raising their young daughter, who had been diagnosed with Down syndrome, on a healthy diet and being their healthiest selves for her. However, the judges weren't completely convinced, with concerns over previous plant-based bacon deals made on the show. Not to mention the high costs of the Shroomacon To this day, fans still wonder what happened to the Montagues and Meat The Mushroom after "Shark Tank." Here's what we know.