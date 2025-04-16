The Absolute Best Easter Candy Isn't Shaped Like A Bunny, Egg, Or Chick
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to Easter, foods like deviled eggs and spiral ham, egg hunts in the backyard, and visits from a gigantic bunny still don't compare to all of the delicious and fun-shaped candies that hit the shelves in spring. Whether you're a kid or a grown adult, it's hard to resist an egg-shaped peanut butter cup or candy wrapped in pastel-colored aluminum. But there are so many seasonal options these days, so we sought to rank the most popular Easter candies to find the one you can't pass up this spring — and the top pick isn't wrapped in bright-pink foil or shaped like an egg either.
It's all about Kinder's Happy Hippo Crispy Wafers according to our taste tester. You might associate Kinder with those mini candy bars filled with milk-flavored cream, but these hippo-shaped candies really stand out. Our taste tester liked the subtle crunch of the wafer with the flavorful filling made of milk and cocoa. Plus, the shape is not only adorable but quite convenient to fill those plastic Easter eggs or to give personality to an Easter basket.
Add Kinder's Happy Hippo Crispy Wafers to your Easter baskets
Kinder's Happy Hippo Crispy Wafers is a seasonal product that is available during holidays like Easter. However, it's worth noting that the product doesn't currently appear on the company's website, and major retailers like Walmart are sold out of the product. But that doesn't mean you won't find them before Easter. If you don't want to risk it, there are three-packs of Kinder Happy Hippo Crispy Wafers sold on Amazon for around $13 if you don't mind the extra cost. And the candy has been spotted on Instacart at grocery stores in Queens, New York for less than $7 for a five pack.
In addition to the cocoa-and-milk filled hippo candies, there are hazelnut-flavored filling varieties of the candy too. Either way, both Happy Hippo Crispy Wafers contain hazelnut according to the labels, and the candies are made of semi-sweet chocolate. Both varieties have highly positive reviews from other taste tests too. And if you are in need of some recipes to round out the holiday after the last hippo is found in a brightly-colored plastic egg out back, here are our best recipes for Easter, including a few lamb dishes.