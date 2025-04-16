The Absolute Best Easter Candy Isn't Shaped Like A Bunny, Egg, Or Chick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to Easter, foods like deviled eggs and spiral ham, egg hunts in the backyard, and visits from a gigantic bunny still don't compare to all of the delicious and fun-shaped candies that hit the shelves in spring. Whether you're a kid or a grown adult, it's hard to resist an egg-shaped peanut butter cup or candy wrapped in pastel-colored aluminum. But there are so many seasonal options these days, so we sought to rank the most popular Easter candies to find the one you can't pass up this spring — and the top pick isn't wrapped in bright-pink foil or shaped like an egg either.

It's all about Kinder's Happy Hippo Crispy Wafers according to our taste tester. You might associate Kinder with those mini candy bars filled with milk-flavored cream, but these hippo-shaped candies really stand out. Our taste tester liked the subtle crunch of the wafer with the flavorful filling made of milk and cocoa. Plus, the shape is not only adorable but quite convenient to fill those plastic Easter eggs or to give personality to an Easter basket.