5 Cruises Where The Drink Packages Are Included With Your Fare

As glamorous as boarding a cruise ship to journey around the world might sound, the experience can come with hidden charges. From room upgrades to special activities and even your favorite cocktail may come with an extra fee. For those who want to set sail without having to worry about blowing their budget, there are plenty of cruise liners that offer an all-inclusive experience so you can wine and dine on the boat as you please.

Instead of having to tick a box for optional add-on drink packages, beverages are included with your ticket on several cruises so that you can freely imbibe without having to count the number of margaritas you've guzzled over the course of the day. Higher-end cruise lines tend to prioritize service and experience over cost, so while you might be shelling out a bit more for your overall fare, this type of all-inclusive holiday will allow you to focus on the seaboard sights in front of you instead of tallying up drink totals along the way.