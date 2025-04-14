5 Cruises Where The Drink Packages Are Included With Your Fare
As glamorous as boarding a cruise ship to journey around the world might sound, the experience can come with hidden charges. From room upgrades to special activities and even your favorite cocktail may come with an extra fee. For those who want to set sail without having to worry about blowing their budget, there are plenty of cruise liners that offer an all-inclusive experience so you can wine and dine on the boat as you please.
Instead of having to tick a box for optional add-on drink packages, beverages are included with your ticket on several cruises so that you can freely imbibe without having to count the number of margaritas you've guzzled over the course of the day. Higher-end cruise lines tend to prioritize service and experience over cost, so while you might be shelling out a bit more for your overall fare, this type of all-inclusive holiday will allow you to focus on the seaboard sights in front of you instead of tallying up drink totals along the way.
Alcohol aboard an Azamara adventure
While participating in an Azamara cruise, passengers are offered a lineup of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks that are included as part of their ticket. Those wanting to sip Carlsberg, Coors Light, Smirnoff or Finlandia vodkas, and Flor de Caña Rum with their drink mixers of choice can do so without pause. Gordon's and Beefeater gins, Famous Grouse Whisky, Seagram's 7, and Jim Beam are also complimentary drinks, as well as a variety of red, white, and sparkling wines, which are poured by the glass.
For those wanting a more extensive list of beverage options, packages can be purchased for an additional daily charge that broaden the options of booze. Wine connoisseurs may want to open their wallets for the Ultimate Package, which gives a bigger list of wines to sample for an extra $39.95 per day. If you're not a big drinker, however, the complimentary options may be all that you need as you admire the sun glistening on top of the water.
Taste luxury on Regent Seven Seas
Regent Seven Seas Cruise is known for luxury and takes no shortcuts when it comes to delivering exceptional experiences to guests. From pulling up to one of the restaurants, kicking back with a drink pulled out of your in-suite mini bar, or relaxing in one of the many bars and lounges to soak up the entertainment, Regent Seven Seas wants their travelers to worry about nothing.
Whether you're choosing the convenience of 24-hour in-suite dining or rolling up to one of the many dining options aboard the ship, passengers are granted the kind of backdrop in which they can sit back and enjoy the journey with ease. Beverages are unlimited, and a lineup of craft cocktails and fine wines are ready to be poured. For traveling foodies who want even more local flavor, the company offers a choice of tasting adventures and cooking experiences for an added fee so that you can learn a useful skill or be inspired to start using a new ingredient in your kitchen as soon as you get home.
Savoring sense-provoking experiences on the Seabourn
Stepping onto a Seabourn Cruise is an all-inclusive experience in which culinary treats like caviar are spooned free of charge, and a roster of premium spirits and fine wines flows freely. All of the dining establishments on the ship are complimentary without set meal times, so you can browse and choose when to sit down and enjoy a meal. Sommeliers are on hand to recommend blends to accompany menus that change according to the season and travel destinations. Teetotalers also have alcohol-free cocktails, beers, and wines to choose from.
Welcoming glasses of Champagne are extended to all passengers, and the in-suite bar can be filled with any spirits and libations of your choosing. After you've had your fill of booze, you can take part in any of the events that are offered free to travelers: Shop with chefs, jump into icy waters to refresh the senses, or sit back and enjoy expertly paired bubbles with caviar served on deck as you pass by icy glaciers on the water.
Luxury sips on Silversea Cruises
With over 900 destinations on its roster, Silversea Cruises' all-inclusive experiences come with a 24-hour butler service that can help make sure whatever drink you have in mind is in your hands when you want it. A range of cuisines can be served with wines and alcohol inside dining areas or in public areas with clear views of the sights. Whether you're enjoying a second cocktail by the pool or ending the night with a cognac in a night bar, you won't have to worry about pulling out your wallet once you've stepped onto the ship. Your butler will make sure your mini-bar is well-stocked with whatever drinks and mixers you want, too, so you can retreat to your suite and enjoy a crisp tipple when you've had your fill of the ship.
As tempting as it might be to imbibe, however, daily excursions to shore are part of the ticket, so you may want to control your intake so you can wander the ports and explore some of the destinations off the boat.
Exploring drinking options on Viking
While complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks are included with a ticket for Viking cruise ships during any lunches and dinners eaten on the ship, passengers are also given the option to upgrade their tickets so that they can drink whatever they want, whenever they want. For teetotaling passengers, coffees, teas, and bottled water can keep travelers well hydrated, but if you're wanting to booze up outside the usual meal times, you may want to pay extra for the option.
For an extra $27 per night, passengers opting into the additional Silver Spirits beverage package can sip house champagne, beers, wines, and cocktails as they please, as long as the drink doesn't cost more than $18 on Ocean and Expedition tours. For River cruises, the drink package includes a discount on particular wines called treasure wines. Because the drinking package upgrade options vary, you may want to look over the choices a look over before embarking on your aquatic adventure.