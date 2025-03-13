Cruise Ship Drink Packages: Which Ones Are Worth It?

You've packed your sunscreen, your boarding passes are printed, and you're ready for a relaxing cruise vacation. Endless amounts of dining options lay ahead, and most of them will be included in your fare. One thing that's not always included (unless you're on a luxury, all-inclusive cruise line) is the alcoholic beverages. For most cruisers, enjoying a drink by the pool or with dinner is one of the best parts about cruising — but it does come at a cost.

Almost every mainstream cruise line offers different ways to save on alcoholic drinks, soda, and coffee — usually in the form of a drink package. As someone who has worked on and cruised on various cruise lines, I'm no stranger to a drink package. In this article, I will dive into many major cruise lines' drink packages or money-saving options on drinks. I will lay out how much the packages will actually save you, highlight of what's included and what's not, if there are any limits or rules with the package, and ultimately — tell you if it's worth it. Knowing if the package is worth it depends on the individual and how much they are planning to drink. So, for the purpose of this article, I will assume that the average cruiser has about four cocktails per day.