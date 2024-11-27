Disney Treasure: Everything You Need To Know About Eating And Drinking Before You Board
Disney Cruise Line's new ship, the Disney Treasure, is setting sail December 21. While all Disney Cruises follow the same basic outline when it comes to restaurant and lounge options, each boat is unique enough to keep fans on their toes, scouring the internet for clues and new information about what is coming next.
While even the most dedicated Disney cruisers aren't able to board the Treasure just yet, we were given a preview of the ship and all the culinary options it has to offer. From casual cafeteria-style counter service to exclusive tasting menus created by Michelin-starred chefs and everything in between, here's what you need to know about eating, drinking, and dining before boarding the Disney Treasure.
Casual options to grab and go or eat on your schedule
There are two casual options onboard the Disney Treasure, Marceline Market and Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods. Marceline Market is located indoors and has a bright, fresh atmosphere. The cafeteria-style eatery is themed after Marceline, Missouri, where Walt Disney spent his childhood. All the food is cooked up fresh and replenished frequently, so you shouldn't have any trouble snagging your favorite item. There is even a shorter children's counter for your little ones to exercise some independence and order food for themselves. Each counter serves up a different type of cuisine and includes choices like Mediterranean, pizza, cupcakes, and a salad bar.
Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods is located on the main deck, though it is protected from the elements if you want some of the food offered there but it's not quite pool weather. A little more relaxed than Marceline Market, each stall is themed after a different character from the Mickey Mouse universe. Choices include tacos and other Mexican-inspired food from Donald Duck's cantina window, BBQ with Mickey, and pizza over at Daisy Duck's. If you are planning a poolside lunch, the Festival of Foods is your best bet.
Family-friendly lounges serving cocktails, mocktails, and zero-proof drinks
There are a number of lounges open to families, all diving deep into a different bit of Disney lore. During the day, these are casual: a spot to hang out in the A.C. and take a little break from the sun. Later, they become more adult-oriented, the perfect places to get a little dressed up and have a special night out with the kids. (Or without; the lounges become adults-only at 9 p.m.) The ship's beverage director shared that each space strives to give visitors a "sensory moment" — think smoke, foam, moving pieces — to elevate the experience and provide that wow factor Disney fans have come to expect.
Aristocats-themed Scat Cat centers around a piano, complete with a swingin' musician busting out Disney classics. (They take requests, so don't be shy about asking to hear your favorite tune.) Inventive drinks are served in jewel-toned tea pots and delicate coupes, and the house cocktail — The Cat's Meow, made with bourbon, amaro, Aperol, and lemon — even comes in a souvenir rocks glass. Once you reach the bottom, you'll see a familiar face peering back.
The Haunted Mansion Parlor feels like you've stepped right into the classic Disney World ride. Sip on smoking drinks, shimmering potions, and more while you're greeted by visitors from beyond the grave. From over-the-top cocktails to family-friendly sodas the menu is given the same haunted treatment, served in tiki-style cups with a spooky twist. A personal highlight is the fish tank with skeleton creatures swimming about.
Jungle Cruise comes to life at the Skipper Society, with fun nods to the story in an open lounge setting. The space feels more laid-back than the Scat Cat or Haunted Mansion Parlor, but in an elevated way. Menu highlights include an alcohol-free Jungle Juice punch made with three tropical fruits, boba pearls, and lychee, and a rum tasting.
Get dinner and a show at the three seated restaurants included in your meal plan
There are three entertainment restaurants included in the Rotational Dining plan: Plaza de Coco, 1923, and Worlds of Marvel. Each has two menus, so diners will be offered a different experience each night they visit. As in other locations across the ship, alcohol can be purchased at an additional cost.
Plaza de Coco is themed after the animated film "Coco." An evening under the Imagineer-built stars, the Mexican-inspired restaurant hits classics like guacamole, Luisa's pollo asado, and enchiladas, as well as options like steak, chicken, and salmon. The director of culinary for Disney Cruise Line, Steve, explained that the team sought to create menus that fit the concept but also "include touchstones and guest favorites, the classics we all like on the menu as well." Night one features flamenco dancing, while night two honors Dia de los Muertos.
Worlds of Marvel has two superhero adventures for fans of the franchise to enjoy. The menu includes classics from different characters' homeworlds, foods that were featured during the films, and other subtle nods to the Marvel universe, like pasta presented twirled to represent the Legend of the Ten Rings; a collectable giant Coke can from the "Ant-Man" films with text written in the language spoken in Wakanda; and a lamb schwarma salad from Shawarma Palace, where the Avengers famously gathered.
Serving California-inspired cuisine, 1923 pays homage to the year Disney Studios was founded. The space gives old Hollywood glamour and the menu feels quite high-end, to the point I was surprised this was included in the cruise ticket price. One side is dubbed Walt and the other Roy — after the two Disney brothers — and the decor features animated illustrations, pieces of memorabilia, and other references to the art of Disney. Menu highlights include green pea risotto made with California Reisling, lobster tail on a bed of asparagus, and an herb-crusted rack of lamb served with a rich Dauphinoise potato, roasted veg, and a Zinfandel rosemary sauce; the menu also features a Lillet tasting.
Adults-only spots for drinks and snacks
There are a handful of spaces that are truly adults-only (as opposed to the lounges, which are family-friendly until 9 p.m.). Similar to the lounges, these spaces serve cocktails, mocktails, and zero-proof cocktails.
There is a section of the pool deck that is only open to those 18 and older, and in that area is the Cove Bar, which is simply a pool bar for adults to grab drinks while they lounge on the deck, take a dip in the pool, or relax in the hot tubs. In the same area is the Cove Cafe, which has indoor seating, coffee, and snacks.
Journey 20,000 leagues under the sea when you drop into the Periscope Pub. The ambiance gives you the feeling of being in a submarine or a bar straight from Davy Jones' locker. The fare is similar to what you'd find at a British pub, with a large selection of draft beers and bar snacks. There are even a few types of mead on the menu for the would-be-pirate in your crew!
The Rose is an elegant "Beauty and the Beast"-themed bar connected to additional-charge restaurants Enchanté and Palo Steakhouse. Here, you'll sip on gorgeous cocktails while taking in an equally stunning view. The menu is set to impress, with those sensory elements brought to the next level. Highlights include a pink, gin-based cocktail served in a delicate rose-shaped glass; a mechanical device that pours the perfect glass of Scotch (or whatever other liquor your heart desires); and The Rose, which is served in a cloche filled with smoke, surrounded by rose petals. (Though some may balk at the $52 price tag — most drinks on the menu range between $15 and $20 — the presentation, complete with a single red rose handed to the drinker, is sure to wow.)
Additional-cost adults-only dining
There are two adults-only dining options that come at an additional cost: Enchanté and Palo Steakhouse. You must be 18 to enter and 21 to drink, regardless of where the ship is docked or traveling to. Both restaurants also offer private dining to parties of six or more; to book the rooms, you can call in advance or inquire when you arrive as to whether they have an open night that fits your schedule. With this special reservation, you get a secluded room for the entire night, as well as access to a private deck if you'd like to take in some air between courses.
Created by Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement, Enchanté is lightly themed after Lumiere from "Beauty and the Beast." (You can see where the candlestick character served as inspiration, but he only appears once in the restaurant, welcoming you at the end of a dramatic hall before you step into the light-filled entrance room.) The menu here changes and includes a la carte options, tasting menus, and drink pairings.
The food is decidedly fine dining and has a French flavor. Drink pairing options include Champagne (to give you an idea of what to expect, the house bottle is Taittinger), red wine, and white wine; there is also a zero-proof pairing. Our menu included light-as-a-cloud Parmesan gnocchi, an homage to onions, beet ravioli, and multiple desserts. Expect small plates, edible flowers, and being shockingly full for how delicate each course is.
Palo Steakhouse is the slightly more casual option of the two (emphasis on slightly). Inspired by Cogsworth, clock elements and Italian touches are featured throughout. The space is cozy and welcoming, and the food can be ordered prix fixe or a la carte. The menu includes a massive amount of steak choices (naturally), Italian classics, and seafood.
Cafes, snack bars, and more
There are a few smaller or standalone options on the Disney Treasure ship that don't quite fit into a category. These include two cafes, a candy shop, snack bars, and a cabaret-style theater.
Hei Hei and the Jade Cricket are small cafes based on the beloved sidekicks from "Moana" and "Mulan," respectively. They have full bars and limited seating for those looking to take a small break, but seem more geared toward to-go coffee and teas.
There are a few theaters onboard screening Disney films, so naturally there are snack bars where you can purchase popcorn, collectable buckets and soda cups, candy, and more. In addition to these open snack spots near the entrance to the theaters, there is also a cabaret-style theater, Sarabi, which is "Lion King"-themed. Here there is a full bar, with drinks served in cups that resemble ivory monkey heads. Prices range from $7 for mocktails to $18 for the King's Den cocktail, which is a strawberry-basil drink made with rum.
The candy shop is worth a visit, even if you're just looking. Not included in the dining plan, Jumbeaux's Sweets transports you to the land of "Zootopia." Disney Imagineers helped build an immersive experience, taking this a step beyond your average scoop shop. Here you'll find whimsical, unexpected takes on classics, including dozens of gelato and ice cream flavors (which can be purchased as a sundae in a souvenir truck), cupcakes, Oreo-style cookies, and assorted candies.
What is rotational dining?
Included in the ticket price, rotational dining is a unique experience offered on all Disney Cruise Line ships. Each diner — or group of diners if you're traveling with others — is assigned one restaurant per night. The Disney Treasure does seven-day cruises, so you will go to each of the three sit-down restaurants twice, provided you don't choose to dine at both additional-cost restaurants.
As passengers rotate between restaurants, their waiter and assistant waiter travel with them, allowing the team to learn the likes and dislikes of the guests they're assigned to. "It's relationship building; you get to really know [each other]," chef Steve explained.
When you head back to one of the three restaurants for your second visit, you will have a different experience than the last time, keeping everything fresh and unexpected. As the cruise line beverage director put it, "Disney Treasure is all about the journey, and [the restaurants and lounges] bring the adventure to life."