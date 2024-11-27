Disney Treasure: Everything You Need To Know About Eating And Drinking Before You Board

There are a number of lounges open to families, all diving deep into a different bit of Disney lore. During the day, these are casual: a spot to hang out in the A.C. and take a little break from the sun. Later, they become more adult-oriented, the perfect places to get a little dressed up and have a special night out with the kids. (Or without; the lounges become adults-only at 9 p.m.) The ship's beverage director shared that each space strives to give visitors a "sensory moment" — think smoke, foam, moving pieces — to elevate the experience and provide that wow factor Disney fans have come to expect.

Aristocats-themed Scat Cat centers around a piano, complete with a swingin' musician busting out Disney classics. (They take requests, so don't be shy about asking to hear your favorite tune.) Inventive drinks are served in jewel-toned tea pots and delicate coupes, and the house cocktail — The Cat's Meow, made with bourbon, amaro, Aperol, and lemon — even comes in a souvenir rocks glass. Once you reach the bottom, you'll see a familiar face peering back.

The Haunted Mansion Parlor feels like you've stepped right into the classic Disney World ride. Sip on smoking drinks, shimmering potions, and more while you're greeted by visitors from beyond the grave. From over-the-top cocktails to family-friendly sodas the menu is given the same haunted treatment, served in tiki-style cups with a spooky twist. A personal highlight is the fish tank with skeleton creatures swimming about.

Jungle Cruise comes to life at the Skipper Society, with fun nods to the story in an open lounge setting. The space feels more laid-back than the Scat Cat or Haunted Mansion Parlor, but in an elevated way. Menu highlights include an alcohol-free Jungle Juice punch made with three tropical fruits, boba pearls, and lychee, and a rum tasting.