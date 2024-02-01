Insider Guide To The Best Drinks At Disney, From Boozy Beverages To Marvelous Mocktails

For most children — and children at heart — who arrive in droves at Walt Disney World, the Orlando, Florida, theme park is the epicenter of character breakfasts, awe-inspiring rides, and an assortment of iconic treats. But did you know that Disney's also home to surprising cocktails, seasonal drink specials, and even zero-proof potions? Guests can enjoy an array of complex refreshments, whether you prefer the zero-proof punch at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort or fairytale-esque spirits.

Navigating the park to find the latest and more alluring sites might seem like a challenge, but we found each of the distinct parks delivers impressive beverages, including seasonal sips at Epcot's Festival of the Holidays. But, whether you stick to the admission-free Disney Springs for the day or splurge for Park Hopper passes to stop at each park, it's good to have some guidance on your journey.

For a detailed rundown on Disney's approach to cocktails, we went to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" to speak on camera with Evan Rosenthal, food and beverage team concept development manager, and Rafael Frederick, food and beverage proprietor. During the exclusive video interview held at Disney's Enchanted Rose Lounge, Rosenthal explained why the legendary landmark has become something of a drinking destination for many visitors.