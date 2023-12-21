The Best Holiday Cocktails In Disney Springs For 2023

A day at Walt Disney World wouldn't be complete without a cool drink in hand, and the same can be said for Disney Springs. Opened in 1975, the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, complex contains a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment establishments, from Salt & Straw Ice Cream to Splitsville Luxury Lanes. Though you don't need a ticket to enter the waterfront attraction, you can still experience the world-class refreshments Disney is known for at its many bars, restaurants, and booths.

Whether you're looking for a cocktail with a kick or fancy something alcohol-free, you'll find plenty of new and exciting options to try at Disney Springs. To celebrate the winter holidays, several venues at the lakeside destination are serving up an assortment of seasonal drinks. At Splitsville Luxury Lanes, for example, the Mistletoe Cocktail delivers an instant dose of holiday cheer — not to mention a decent dash of chilled Stoli vodka. Of course, you can enjoy plenty of zero-proof potions too, like the Holiday Peppermint Milk Chocolate Boba Tea from the Japanese-inspired kiosk YeSake. On a recent trip to Disney Springs, we at Tasting Table tested dozens of drinks throughout the scenic village in search of its tastiest beverages. To help you navigate its many menus with ease, we're pleased to bring you a guide to the best drinks at Disney Springs.