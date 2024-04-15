An Expert Explains How To Pair Sparkling Wine And Caviar

Prosecco is hailed as being one of the best alternatives to champagne due to its accessibility, but Card also notes that Prosecco is a great option to experiment with different roe pairings. "Because Prosecco's flavor profile isn't as complex as Champagne, it's a versatile choice that has an approachability and touch of sweetness that lends itself well to different fish roes," elaborates Card.

This makes it a great entryway into this pairing world — try a variety of roe to see which one you like the most. As for the Prosecco, you can have some creativity with it. A sweeter wine is a fun juxtaposition to a saltier caviar, whereas a more savory caviar might go better with a dry wine. In addition to Prosecco, Card mentions Blanc de Blanc, which is made in the Champagne region and is a brut type of Champagne.

It can be overwhelming to think of how to pair these, but Card's recommendation is to pair based on the general body and texture of the wine. Lighter caviars go with lighter-bodied wines, whereas richer caviar is strong enough to go with a bolder wine. Texturally speaking, delicate caviars are best served with sparkling wines that have smaller bubbles. A buttery, savory caviar holds up to a crisp, extra bubbly wine, but don't take it too seriously. Card says, "Again, it comes down to personal tastes because this should be a fun and enjoyable experience!"