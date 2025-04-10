5 Of The All-Time Best Mixers For Jameson Whiskey

One of the best Irish whiskeys money can buy, Jameson is a standard among many, from those just getting into whiskey to devoted fans. It's ideal served on the rocks or prepared neat as a slow sipper, but there are also plenty of simple additions to elevate your imbibing experience. Tasting Table spoke to expert Chris Walster, Whisky Connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, for recommendations for the all-time best mixers for Jameson, which include lemonade, soda water, ginger ale, coffee, and apple juice.

Walster makes an excellent point about Jameson's fruity notes, which, along with hints of floral flavors and rich sweetness, provide a complementary base for a variety of different mixers to create a well-rounded cocktail. All fairly obvious choices, the beauty of each one is that they allow the tastes of Jameson to shine through without overpowering the whiskey.