The Best TGI Friday's Appetizer To Hunt Down In The Freezer Aisle
TGI Friday's is a long-standing player in the casual dine-in game. Though you can't get one of its famous Texas Tea drinks outside of the restaurant, you can help yourself to a pretty mean frozen appetizer. TGI Friday's frozen appetizer selection is vast, and we've done the work of tasting and ranking them for you. Our list of TGI Friday's frozen appetizers goes from the sad and tragic all the way up to the cream of the crop, and by our measure, you really won't miss if you grab a box of its mozzarella sticks.
We've tasted plenty of frozen mozzarella sticks in the past, but TGI Friday's mozzarella sticks are definitely up there. It's got that ooey-gooey cheese that makes for Instagram-worthy cheese pulls, that thick and crunchy crust that's bursting with seasoning, and it even has a delectable marinara dip filled with fresh tomato and herb. It really hits the mark without being too greasy or overly herbaceous with the batter, and if you cook it up in the air fryer, you're in for an even more satisfying bite. All in all, that's a 10 out of 10 from us.
Netizens show their love for mozzarella sticks
Who doesn't love a good breaded and fried stick of hot, melty cheese? Redditors sure have our back here. One poster also cooked theirs in an air fryer and didn't want to put them down. Though one comment noted the higher price tag, they quickly confirmed that they find that price point well worth the quality you get here. Amazon's five-star reviews dip into the fantastic cheese-to-breading ratio. And with the wide shape of these sticks, they're great for dunking, too.
The five-star review section on Walmart shows similar accolades, with one reviewer pointing out that this quality is nearly restaurant-level and another vouching that it's basically the same as when you order mozzarella sticks at an actual TGI Friday's location. Given how hard it is for a frozen appetizer to stack up to the real deal, this truly says it all. If you're really craving something that can compete with restaurant-style mozzarella sticks, you can always make your own mozzarella sticks at home. But when you're in a pinch and you just don't want to go through the effort, TGI Friday's frozen appetizer section has your back.