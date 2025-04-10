The Best TGI Friday's Appetizer To Hunt Down In The Freezer Aisle

TGI Friday's is a long-standing player in the casual dine-in game. Though you can't get one of its famous Texas Tea drinks outside of the restaurant, you can help yourself to a pretty mean frozen appetizer. TGI Friday's frozen appetizer selection is vast, and we've done the work of tasting and ranking them for you. Our list of TGI Friday's frozen appetizers goes from the sad and tragic all the way up to the cream of the crop, and by our measure, you really won't miss if you grab a box of its mozzarella sticks.

We've tasted plenty of frozen mozzarella sticks in the past, but TGI Friday's mozzarella sticks are definitely up there. It's got that ooey-gooey cheese that makes for Instagram-worthy cheese pulls, that thick and crunchy crust that's bursting with seasoning, and it even has a delectable marinara dip filled with fresh tomato and herb. It really hits the mark without being too greasy or overly herbaceous with the batter, and if you cook it up in the air fryer, you're in for an even more satisfying bite. All in all, that's a 10 out of 10 from us.