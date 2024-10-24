How TGI Fridays Established Its Iconic Texas Tea Drink

The Texas Tea cocktail is essentially an upgraded version of a Long Island iced tea. Legend has it that this boozy creation was born at TGI Fridays back in 1980 when the restaurant wanted to toast four decades of its parent company's success. Customers visiting the restaurants could find several different versions of Long Island iced tea cocktails on restaurant menus for the occasion, and Texas Tea was one of the boozy drink options that captivated guests.

Take a simple and strong Long Island iced tea recipe made with all of the clear booze you can find behind a bar – vodka, light rum, gin, and tequila — add a touch of triple sec, then include bourbon or whiskey to this wild assembly, and you have yourself the foundation for the kind of Texas Tea found on restaurant menus. To this dizzying concoction, cola, lemon juice, and sweet and sour mix or simple syrup (depending on your preference for a zippier or sweeter drink) help mellow out all the booze to create a drink that is more refreshing than punishing.