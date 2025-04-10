The Vegetarian's Guide To Ordering At LongHorn Steakhouse

Practically every vegetarian knows that any self-ascribed steakhouse isn't a place that will cater to their dietary preferences. If you do get roped into dining at a LongHorn Steakhouse, though, it's good to be prepared ahead of time. Meat is obviously the focal point on the chain's menu, but LongHorn Steakhouse has salads, salads, and more salads for its vegetarian diners.

Since steak is in the name, it's of no surprise that the meat cuts make up the bulk of LongHorn Steakhouse's offerings. It does have a few options for diners that aren't keen on steak, but this range doesn't really extend to people on a plant-based diet. While the chain does have a decent selection of chicken and seafood dishes, it offers four entree salads that a vegetarian customer could eat. Even with these choices, the salads would still need modifications considering that poultry, fish, or steak automatically comes with all of them.

Although the entree salads aren't directly catered to vegetarians, some make for delicious options. The strawberry salad is one of the best menu items at LongHorn Steakhouse that isn't steak, and it can be ordered without grilled chicken. It features fresh strawberries, grapes, and mandarin oranges on a bed of mixed greens along with candied pecans, feta, and a raspberry vinaigrette. The other three salads are pretty similar: Once the meat is removed, you're left with greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow cheddar, and croutons. The restaurant also offers a Caesar salad, though it's only available during lunch.