There's One Poppi Soda Flavor We'd Buy Over And Over Again

Achieving almost overnight success, all-natural Poppi soda has unique ingredients that differ from competitors like Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Not only does Poppi soda use gut-friendly apple cider vinegar and prebiotics, but it also offers a wealth of flavors to suit every taste. We tried and ranked every Poppi soda flavor, and the one we'd buy over and over again is Strawberry Lemon.

We based our ranking on taste, likeness to its namesake flavors, appeal to the general public, and creativity. Strawberry Lemon won the maximum points on all counts, starting with creativity. While strawberry lemonade may be a common flavor from juice companies, Poppi's Strawberry Lemon soda differentiates itself not just because of carbonation but also in complexity. The intensity of the strawberry and citrus was spot on, evoking the flavors you'd taste from the real fruits.

The tartness of the lemon brightens the sweet and fresh strawberry, resulting in a prebiotic soda that is well-balanced and utterly refreshing. The Strawberry Lemon flavor is completely devoid of the cloying, syrupy mouthfeel, artificial fruit taste, and overwhelming sweetness that you might get with other strawberry sodas, whether they're commercial or artisanal. Plus, strawberry lemon is not only creative and unique, but it's also a flavor duo with widespread appeal based on glowing reviews from shoppers.