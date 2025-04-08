Australia's Favorite Non-Alcoholic Drink Is Refreshingly Simple To Make
Bitters are a beloved ingredient in many a cocktail and mocktail alike, and we at Tasting Table aren't strangers to it. We've ranked our favorite bitters, we've told you what bitters you should stay away from, and now, we're swinging the spotlight on an Australian classic that doesn't get enough accolades in the United States. We're talking the lemon, lime, and bitters (lovingly shortened to LLB), a drink so popular that it was dubbed Australia's National Drink by ABC News in 2018. Our resident pro mixologist mentioned it in a list of drinks that bitters just work well in.
This iconic drink is ridiculously easy to make, too. It's just three ingredients, as the name itself would imply: lemonade, lime cordial, and bitters. In this case, lemonade doesn't refer to the mix of sugar, lemon, and water typical in America. It's closer to 7-Up or Sprite: a fizzy, citrus-y soda. It's also most common for Angostura bitters to be used, which imparts a botanical spice to the drink. However, you should note that Angostura does contain alchohol, so it might be a no-go for anyone who's trying to avoid all alcohol completely.
The history of Australia's beloved LLB
The actual origin of lemon, lime, and bitters as a drink is shrouded in mystery. It started gaining traction in the 1800s, which is when medicinal bitters began to skyrocket in popularity. Bitters were commonly stored on British Royal Navy ships and used as a cure for seasickness, but the complex, spicy, herbaceous flavor soon earned a place in the glasses of many a bar. Over time, the simple elixirs made from botanicals preserved in alcohol became better known as a pairing for other alcohol, especially gin. Bitters enjoyed popularity in hotter regions since they provide a refreshing kick, which may explain Australia's penchant for them.
These days, LLBs are made with just a few dashes of bitters, providing a beautiful rosy hue and just a little kick to the drink. Alongside bitters and fizzy lemonade, an LLB also contains lime cordial, which is a tart-sweet combination of lime juice and sugar. The most well-known version is Rose's Lime Cordial, which also has a nautical history. It was invented in 1867 by a Scottish ship chandler named Lauchlin Rose as an anti-scurvy ration. When these ingredients come together, the result is a drink that's not too sour and not too sweet; a perfectly balanced, perfectly refreshing thing to reach for on a hot summer's day.