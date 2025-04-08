Australia's Favorite Non-Alcoholic Drink Is Refreshingly Simple To Make

Bitters are a beloved ingredient in many a cocktail and mocktail alike, and we at Tasting Table aren't strangers to it. We've ranked our favorite bitters, we've told you what bitters you should stay away from, and now, we're swinging the spotlight on an Australian classic that doesn't get enough accolades in the United States. We're talking the lemon, lime, and bitters (lovingly shortened to LLB), a drink so popular that it was dubbed Australia's National Drink by ABC News in 2018. Our resident pro mixologist mentioned it in a list of drinks that bitters just work well in.

This iconic drink is ridiculously easy to make, too. It's just three ingredients, as the name itself would imply: lemonade, lime cordial, and bitters. In this case, lemonade doesn't refer to the mix of sugar, lemon, and water typical in America. It's closer to 7-Up or Sprite: a fizzy, citrus-y soda. It's also most common for Angostura bitters to be used, which imparts a botanical spice to the drink. However, you should note that Angostura does contain alchohol, so it might be a no-go for anyone who's trying to avoid all alcohol completely.