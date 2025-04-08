The Worst Caesar Salad Kit You Can Buy, According To Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A salad kit is super handy when you haven't got the time to prep your own veggies, or simply want to add a fiber-filled side to a main meal you've slaved over. The best Caesar salad kits contain a creamy dressing, crispy croutons, and salty Parmesan that combine to create the perfect crunchy balance in minutes. However, there's one kit we wouldn't recommend buying after taste-testing and comparing several options: The Good & Gather chicken Caesar salad bowl.

The losing contender in Tasting Table's list of 18 store-bought Caesar salad kits, ranked, features grilled chicken with a strangely unpleasant texture. It had a processed taste and the chunks were cut into uniform cubes, which looked (and tasted) unnatural. The lettuce was also beginning to brown, despite the salad being well within its expiration date, which put us off immediately. It may sound picky, but a Romaine-based salad should have a fresh, crunchy texture at the bare minimum.

While the croutons and shredded Parmesan passed muster, the dressing itself was too sweet, likely due to the sugar in the Worcestershire sauce that was used in the creamy vinaigrette since there's no mention of a sweetener elsewhere in the ingredients list. The dressing also contained red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and anchovy extract, which should have lent it a deeper, more savory quality rather than a sweetness unsuited to this kind of classic salad.