5 Simple Ways To Make Espresso Without A Machine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Espresso is one of those simple delights in life, though some may call it a survival tool. High in caffeine and high in flavor, espressos can offer the kickstart you need on a drowsy afternoon or end a meal on a delicious high note. The problem, though, is that forking out dollars every time you crave one can really add up, quickly becoming an expensive indulgence. However, there are ways that you can make espresso at home without a fancy espresso machine, which can cost an arm and a leg. You just have to know how to do it. Some methods produce an espresso that is almost indistinguishable from the "real deal," while others aren't quite as smooth or rich as what your barista would whip up — but they'll certainly do the job.

From using a streamlined AeroPress to your traditional French press to even a milk frother, you can easily enjoy that espresso-on-demand from the comfort of your own home or office. Be sure that you have the basics ready first, such as good-quality coffee beans if you're grinding a fresh brew, a good grinder (burr grinders are the best for an even grind), and a scale to measure out the exact amount of coffee for your shot (or shots). Some of these methods do need a device to help you achieve your magical espresso, but the cost difference to a full-on espresso machine is significant, so these techniques may just be worth the investment.