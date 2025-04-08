The Italian Origins Of Rhode Island's Famous Frozen Lemonade
Every state has an iconic drink tied to local history and culture, and if you are visiting Cranston, Rhode Island, that drink is frozen lemonade from Del's. In fact, it's a must try food if you are visiting Rhode Island. However, this icy beverage isn't distinctly associated with Little Rhody. Del's founder, Angelo DeLucia, got the recipe for this citrusy frozen treat from his father, who got it from his father who made a version while living in Naples, Italy in the 1840s. But once it was introduced to the communities of their new home, it quickly became a thing.
DeLucia built a machine to produce the frozen lemonade and started selling it out of a stand in 1948. Since then, Del's has remained in the DeLucia family with each successive generation making it bigger and better. What makes Del's frozen lemonade so delicious? It's going to give you granita vibes. It's excessively sweet with the slightest hint of tart and dotted with bits of lemon and candied peel. Its texture is reminiscent of a slushie as it slowly melts and turns to slush. It's served in a paper cup branded with Del's iconic colors and logo and forget the straw because there aren't any. Just don't drink it too quickly because brain freeze is real.
There are different flavors of Del's Lemonade
There are seven different flavors of frozen lemonade available at Del's, including a classic lemon, watermelon, peach-mango, blueberry, cherry, grapefruit, and blood orange. They also craft a seasonal flavor. But if you are in need of a more adult tasting lemonade, Del's joined forces with Narragansett Brewing Company to create Del's Shandy, a lemony sweet beer. It is particularly popular with beachgoers.
Del's frozen lemonade is no longer just reserved for New Englanders. While you can find these spots all over Rhode Island and in Boston, if you happen to travel beyond to someplace like Las Vegas, you can order a cup of this frozen drink while visiting Bally's Grand Bazaar Shops on the strip. If you can't get to a state where there's a Del's frozen lemonade cart, you can always make your own version of this drink. Try mixing up a frozen mint lemonade or our 5-ingredient basil citrus granita. Both are perfect to cool you off on a hot summer's day and tide you over until you can get to Del's.