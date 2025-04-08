The Italian Origins Of Rhode Island's Famous Frozen Lemonade

Every state has an iconic drink tied to local history and culture, and if you are visiting Cranston, Rhode Island, that drink is frozen lemonade from Del's. In fact, it's a must try food if you are visiting Rhode Island. However, this icy beverage isn't distinctly associated with Little Rhody. Del's founder, Angelo DeLucia, got the recipe for this citrusy frozen treat from his father, who got it from his father who made a version while living in Naples, Italy in the 1840s. But once it was introduced to the communities of their new home, it quickly became a thing.

DeLucia built a machine to produce the frozen lemonade and started selling it out of a stand in 1948. Since then, Del's has remained in the DeLucia family with each successive generation making it bigger and better. What makes Del's frozen lemonade so delicious? It's going to give you granita vibes. It's excessively sweet with the slightest hint of tart and dotted with bits of lemon and candied peel. Its texture is reminiscent of a slushie as it slowly melts and turns to slush. It's served in a paper cup branded with Del's iconic colors and logo and forget the straw because there aren't any. Just don't drink it too quickly because brain freeze is real.