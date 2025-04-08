The Asian Seasoning That Gives Pie Crust An Unexpectedly Punchy Bite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"What flavor is this pie?" is a question that should never have a one-word answer. If you respond simply with "apple" or "pumpkin," we hate to break it to you, but your pie game is probably a tad on the boring side (sorry). Remedy this immediately by adding Chinese five-spice to the crust.

If you've never worked with it before, Chinese five-spice powder is a blend of cassia cinnamon, cloves, star anise, fennel seed, and either ginger, white peppercorns, or Sichuan peppercorn as the fifth ingredient. The exact blend varies by manufacturer or Chinese region. But, whatever the specific combo, five-spice is the apex of harmony and complexity. This deep red-brown spice balances all five flavors (sweet, bitter, sour, salty, and umami) for dimensional, aromatic interplay with a toasty yet sharp quality. The licorice-y bite from the anise meets the savory roundness of the fennel seed and the cinnamon's sweet warmth — uniqueness that can level up your go-to pie recipes and works with a wide range of pie-filling flavors.

Chinese five-spice powder is available in the spice aisle at most grocery stores or from a variety of online retailers (NPG brand Chinese five-spice runs for $7.49 on Amazon). It can also be found in specialty Asian grocery stores, often for a lower price point. Either way, a little goes a long way with this strong ingredient, making it as impactful as it is economical to add to your pie crusts.