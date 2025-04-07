The Edible Cookie Dough Brand That Should Stay Out Of Your Shopping Cart
Though we all know it's not recommended by food safety experts, everyone has sampled a bit of cookie dough at one point in their lives — and there's no denying that it's delicious. Thanks to the modern food industry, there are now many edible cookie dough products on the market that allow you to indulge without having to worry about any of the risks of eating raw flour or egg. We tasted and ranked 8 edible cookie dough brands available on store shelves. While there are many options to scoop and savor, we suggest skipping Bhu Foods Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
This cookie dough is keto-friendly and high in protein; two things that are hard for any normal cookie dough to accomplish, as sugar is a key factor in its deliciousness. Bhu Foods uses monk fruit to sweeten the dough without any sugar, but the artificial, overly sweet taste shines through more than any other flavor. Customers say nothing about the taste is reminiscent of cookie dough, even when cutting it some slack for being a healthier version. The texture is also off-putting to many and not what you'd expect from cookie dough of any kind. If you're looking for a better-for-you option, we suggest Sweet Loren's cookie dough over this any day, which is plant-based, gluten-free, and super delicious.
Your best bets when it comes to edible cookie dough
Most of the recognizable pre-made cookie dough brands — like Pillsbury and Tollhouse, to name a few — have an edible cookie dough product widely available these days. These will both do just fine when your dough craving strikes. But it's also pretty easy to make edible cookie dough yourself.
To make raw cookie dough safe to eat, simply bake or microwave your flour for a few minutes before mixing up your favorite cookie recipe. Raw flour can contain bacteria that can (though rarely) cause illness, but cooking it to at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit kills harmful pathogens. Pasteurized eggs are generally safe to eat raw since the heat treatment of pasteurization kills bacteria, so as long as you follow these guidelines for those two ingredients, you can indulge in raw cookie dough all you want — we won't even blame you if you don't end up baking any cookies at all.