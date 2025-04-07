Though we all know it's not recommended by food safety experts, everyone has sampled a bit of cookie dough at one point in their lives — and there's no denying that it's delicious. Thanks to the modern food industry, there are now many edible cookie dough products on the market that allow you to indulge without having to worry about any of the risks of eating raw flour or egg. We tasted and ranked 8 edible cookie dough brands available on store shelves. While there are many options to scoop and savor, we suggest skipping Bhu Foods Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

This cookie dough is keto-friendly and high in protein; two things that are hard for any normal cookie dough to accomplish, as sugar is a key factor in its deliciousness. Bhu Foods uses monk fruit to sweeten the dough without any sugar, but the artificial, overly sweet taste shines through more than any other flavor. Customers say nothing about the taste is reminiscent of cookie dough, even when cutting it some slack for being a healthier version. The texture is also off-putting to many and not what you'd expect from cookie dough of any kind. If you're looking for a better-for-you option, we suggest Sweet Loren's cookie dough over this any day, which is plant-based, gluten-free, and super delicious.