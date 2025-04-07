The Secret Ingredient For Supreme Sausage Balls Comes From Red Lobster
When foodies hear the name "Red Lobster," there's a decent chance that the eponymous lobster is the second menu item on their minds. The seafood chain's Cheddar Bay biscuits (which have accrued something of a cult following over the years) have cemented their place in the grocery store sector with a versatile boxed dry mix — which is the secret ingredient to next-level sausage balls. Break out the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix and get rollin'.
Classic sausage balls combine ground sausage, shredded cheese, cream cheese, and a mixture of flour, baking powder, and salt. As the balls bake, that flour mixture acts as a binder, turning the meat and cheese into a structurally-sound, poppable snack. Our Italian sausage balls with Bisquick swap the flour for a dry pre-made box mix — and this Cheddar Bay hack takes the concept one flavorful step further. By rolling those sausage balls with Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, every bite gets infused with a savory, cheesy taste, further amped up by the seasoning packet that comes in the box.
To do it, mix together the ground sausage, shredded cheese, Cheddar Bay mix, included garlic and herb seasoning packet, and cream cheese. Then, shape the mixture into individual balls, place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake. Take a cue from our sausage balls with cream cheese recipe, which bakes those golden beauties at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 24 to 28 minutes, or until visibly toasted.
Take your sausage balls to Cheddar Bay with Red Lobster's dry biscuit mix
As a solid, well-balanced jumping-off point, one 11.36-ounce box of Cheddar Bay mix mixes best with one pound of ground sausage, 2 cups of shredded cheese, and one softened, 8-ounce package of cream cheese. Alternatively, this sausage ball hack could also be a thrifty way to use up leftover Cheddar Bay biscuits the night after a dinner out at Red Lobster. Just crumble those leftover bad boys and mix 'em with the sausage and cream cheese as described above.
This sausage ball upgrade is as high-reward as it is highly customizable. You could adjust the heat level by using mild or spicy sausage, or sage-forward breakfast sausage for some herbaceousness. Hot Italian sausage would add both warm intensity and a flavorful pop of fennel, which would complement the existing garlicky seasonings in the Cheddar Bay box mix. Feel free to experiment with different types of cheese, as well. Pepper jack, sharp cheddar, and even pimiento cheese could all add flair.
Cheddar Bay sausage balls make a memorable appetizer or cocktail party hors d'oeuvre, dipped in sriracha mayo to serve. You could even serve 'em as part of a savory brunch spread (they'd pair fabulously with a seafood Bloody Mary) or as a dinnertime side dish to pulled pork and beans. In an airtight container in the fridge, they'll last for two to three days.