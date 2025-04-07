The Secret Ingredient For Supreme Sausage Balls Comes From Red Lobster

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When foodies hear the name "Red Lobster," there's a decent chance that the eponymous lobster is the second menu item on their minds. The seafood chain's Cheddar Bay biscuits (which have accrued something of a cult following over the years) have cemented their place in the grocery store sector with a versatile boxed dry mix — which is the secret ingredient to next-level sausage balls. Break out the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix and get rollin'.

Classic sausage balls combine ground sausage, shredded cheese, cream cheese, and a mixture of flour, baking powder, and salt. As the balls bake, that flour mixture acts as a binder, turning the meat and cheese into a structurally-sound, poppable snack. Our Italian sausage balls with Bisquick swap the flour for a dry pre-made box mix — and this Cheddar Bay hack takes the concept one flavorful step further. By rolling those sausage balls with Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, every bite gets infused with a savory, cheesy taste, further amped up by the seasoning packet that comes in the box.

To do it, mix together the ground sausage, shredded cheese, Cheddar Bay mix, included garlic and herb seasoning packet, and cream cheese. Then, shape the mixture into individual balls, place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake. Take a cue from our sausage balls with cream cheese recipe, which bakes those golden beauties at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 24 to 28 minutes, or until visibly toasted.