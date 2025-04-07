The Pro Technique That Makes Prime Rib Way Easier To Serve

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steak lovers, unite. It's time to prepare prime rib, the ultimate crowd-pleaser of meaty meals. The formula for why is simple: It's visually stunning, luxuriously flavorful, feeds a crowd like no other, and makes the house smell divine. Pull it all off flawlessly with these two major tips: Memorize the perfect recipe, like this one for slow-roasted rib roast (aka prime rib), and don't forget to utilize those bones.

While boneless prime ribs are easier to work with when slicing, that's no reason to leave them out completely. Those beef rib bones insulate the meat and intensify all that glorious beef flavor. It's one of the key differences in cooking bone-in vs boneless prime rib. And even if you're not super comfortable with carving, don't fret — your butcher knows just what to do.

Kindly ask them to cradle your rib roast. It simply means removing the bones from the meat and then tying them back on. This technique enhances flavor and improves cooking consistency. Cradling also makes it easier to slice the meat around each rib bone more thinly. You can do this at home with no problem too. First things first: Big meat, big knife. Cradling calls for a long knife with a sturdy blade and a curved tip. This knife usually goes by the name scimitar, cimiter, or other names like breaking knives, boning knives, butchers' knives, and carving knives. Score a 10-inch Golden Bird butcher's knife on Amazon for under $50, and it will do the trick nicely.