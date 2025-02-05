The Key Differences In Cooking Bone-In Vs Boneless Prime Rib

Nothing turns heads and revs up appetites at a dinner party quite like the sight of the caramelized crust of prime ribs in a hot roasting pan. But before you get carried away with the thought of wowing your guests with an amazing dinner, there's one crucial choice you'll need to make that affects everything from how you'll cook the ribs to how they'll taste: Do you want them to be bone-in or boneless?

To understand why this choice matters so much, we asked chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire in Geneva, Illinois, and Chef Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, to weigh in on the key differences between the two. "Bone-in prime rib tends to have more flavor and retains more juiciness, as the bone acts as a natural insulator, keeping the meat tender. However, it can take up more space in your oven and require slightly longer cooking time," he said. "On the other hand, boneless prime rib is easier to carve and cooks a bit faster, making it a more convenient option for smaller ovens or limited time."

One more thing to keep in mind: Since prime ribs are sold by weight, those beautiful bones will add a few extra dollars to your total. As such, make sure you know exactly what you want before you even leave your home for the butchery or the store. That way, you'll walk out with exactly the right cut for your upcoming dinner.

