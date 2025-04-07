This 3-Ingredient Cake Is So Easy, It's Called 'Are You Kidding Me'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For anyone with a sweet tooth and a desire to get creative in the kitchen, you can choose from just about any dessert that your mind and taste buds can conjure up. If you want to bake a cake that combines the effortlessness of a basic box mix with the decadence of a melt-in-your-mouth texture, all you need are three easy ingredients and less than an hour to spare. Called the "Are You Kidding Me?" cake, this marvelous dessert allows you to choose your favorite packaged cake mix and combine it with three eggs and your preferred pie filling before pouring it into a greased 9" x 13" baking dish and letting your oven do the remainder of the heavy lifting.

As simple as it sounds, the only real challenge is deciding between the myriad combinations of boxed cake mix and canned pie fillings to create a dessert that's both one-of-a-kind and astoundingly effortless to make. Similar to a dump cake, the process takes just one bowl and begins with beating your three eggs until frothy, adding your cake mix and blending this until fully combined, and then gently folding in your canned pie filling, spreading the batter into a prepared dish, and baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 30 minutes or until a toothpick or cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. It's so easy, that you'll exclaim the cake's name with every bite.