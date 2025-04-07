This 3-Ingredient Cake Is So Easy, It's Called 'Are You Kidding Me'
For anyone with a sweet tooth and a desire to get creative in the kitchen, you can choose from just about any dessert that your mind and taste buds can conjure up. If you want to bake a cake that combines the effortlessness of a basic box mix with the decadence of a melt-in-your-mouth texture, all you need are three easy ingredients and less than an hour to spare. Called the "Are You Kidding Me?" cake, this marvelous dessert allows you to choose your favorite packaged cake mix and combine it with three eggs and your preferred pie filling before pouring it into a greased 9" x 13" baking dish and letting your oven do the remainder of the heavy lifting.
As simple as it sounds, the only real challenge is deciding between the myriad combinations of boxed cake mix and canned pie fillings to create a dessert that's both one-of-a-kind and astoundingly effortless to make. Similar to a dump cake, the process takes just one bowl and begins with beating your three eggs until frothy, adding your cake mix and blending this until fully combined, and then gently folding in your canned pie filling, spreading the batter into a prepared dish, and baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 30 minutes or until a toothpick or cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. It's so easy, that you'll exclaim the cake's name with every bite.
Making the best 'Are You Kidding Me' cake
The number of cake mix and pie filling pairings you can choose from is almost infinite. Starting with a somewhat basic combination, try making your own "Are You Kidding Me?" cake with Betty Crocker Delights Super Moist French Vanilla Flavored Cake Mix. The vanilla flavor lends itself to mixing with just about any flavor you can think of, including blueberry, cherry, peach, pineapple, and more.
Getting a bit more creative with your boxed cake mix, try a combination of pineapple cake mix with cherry pie filling for a reprinted version of pineapple upside-down cake. Similarly, you can make a super decadent black forest-inspired treat with a combination of devil's food cake mix and canned cherry pie filling. If berries are more your speed, use a strawberry boxed cake mix combined with a coordinating strawberry pie filling, a can of blueberry pie filling, or a mixed berry flavor. Finally, try a caramel cake-flavored box mix with canned apple pie filling and top with a drizzle of caramel sauce for a cake reminiscent of county fairs and carefree snacking. To top your cake off, you can also drizzle your favorite sweet sauces and syrups or add fruits and nuts for extra flair and fun.