Long before the emergence of West Coast 'za pillars like California Pizza Kitchen and the playfully-named Licorice Pizza Records (taglined "The Tastiest Music in Town"), there was Tommaso's. California's iconic restaurant scene is home to historical haunts like Chasen's (a now-defunct favorite of Alfred Hitchcock) and the Rainbow Bar & Grill (where John Belushi ate his last meal). Tomasso's trumps 'em all, serving San Francisco since 1935. In 1935, FDR was President, beer was sold in a can for the first time, Clark Gable won Best Actor at the 7th Academy Awards ceremony, and WWII wouldn't start for another four years. It was a different time, but 90 years later, Tommaso's is still cranking out pizza from its original oven.

Tommaso's was the first pizzeria to ever be opened on the West Coast, when it hit the scene with a traditional wood-fired brick pizza oven. The establishment was opened by the Naples-born Cantalupo family (the region of innovative foodies behind unique Neapolitan-style pizza), who named the restaurant Lupo's. In 1971, when the Lupo's chef of 25 years, Tommy Chin, bought the business, Chin renamed the place Tommaso's after the Italianized version of his name. The name Tommaso's stuck, but the restaurant changed hands again in 1973 to newly-immigrated Maria and "Gigi" Crotti of Italy, and Tommaso's has remained a family-owned business for multiple generations of Crottis ever since. Chin taught the Crottis his recipes and continued working in the kitchen until his passing in 1977.