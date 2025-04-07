5 Vegetarian Alternatives To Ham For Your Easter Dinner

While there are plenty of delicious recipes that can help hosts celebrate Easter, many of the dishes can be heavy on the meat. To keep the vegetarians at your dinner table content, we have a few suggestions as you create bright and fresh menus to serve to your guests. With texturally-satisfying sides of vegetables and aesthetically pleasing tarts; main dishes made with flavorful pasta, grilled tofu, seared mushrooms; and platters of eggs cooked in different ways, you'll be able to accommodate a range of dietary preferences with your meat-free holiday meal.

The best part of these suggested dishes is that many of them can be made in advance and reheated so that you can focus on pouring drinks and serving elegant glasses of bubbles to encourage a festive spirit at your party. Plus, you can borrow from the seasons with plenty of chopped garden herbs for garnish or set pretty edible flower petals on top of plates. Get ready to present a beautiful meal that ushers in warmer, brighter months of the year, sans meat.