14 Pasta Salad Seasonings You Never Thought To Try

An easy-to-prep, satisfying lunch, pasta salads (check out great recipes) combine carby comfort with fresh, crunchy veggies. It is perfect for making ahead in a big batch at the start of the week, popping in the fridge to let those flavors meld, and scooping a generous portion into your lunchbox or bowl each day. Pasta salads also offer room for customization. There are endless add-ins to explore, from sauces to meats and cheeses. But one element that can truly transform the flavor of the final dish is seasonings.

Popular seasonings for a typical pasta salad include dried herbs and garlic, perhaps combined with mayo and a splash of vinegar. However, if you're looking to take the flavor up a notch, it might be time to introduce slightly punchier seasonings. A whole host of lesser-used but delicious add-ins will result in a stand-out salad. With a sprinkling here and a dollop there, you can turn up the heat, deepen the umami richness, or add a much-needed dose of tanginess to a basic pasta salad. So, what are these mythical seasonings? Let's find out!