Should You Be Worried About White Spots On Your Beef Jerky?

There are some pretty obvious tell-tale signs that your beef jerky has gone bad, and mold is certainly one of them. If your beef jerky was improperly packaged or left in an environment with too much moisture, it is very likely that spores developed into white mold spots, which you absolutely shouldn't eat. You will know that these white spots are actually mold because they will be fuzzy, with an almost spiderweb-like texture to them. They may also emit a strange smell. This is not like the mold found on blue cheeses; instead, it should be thrown away the moment you're sure what it is. Don't try to remove the mold or consume any part of the jerky, as the spores can burrow into the meat and ruin the whole thing.

However, don't be so quick to assume the white spots on your beef jerky are mold. It's just as likely that the spots are either fat or salt deposits. Fat deposits occur because beef jerky is natural, meaning that although it's usually made with lean meat, there are still instances where pockets of fat and oils make it into the production line. To determine if the white spot is a fat deposit, rub your finger over the mark to see if it smudges. If the white spots on the jerky are powdery, it could also be excess salt deposits. Use this simple rinsing tip to fix jerky that's too salty and go about your day with a less salty, less suspicious slab of beef jerky.