The Simple Rinsing Tip To Fix Jerky That's Too Salty

Salt plays a crucial role in jerky production, acting as a preservative and flavor enhancer. However, it's easy for this ingredient to dominate, leaving you with jerky that's more of a salt lick than a savory snack. If you find yourself in this situation, don't despair. The first line of defense against overly salty jerky is to rinse it off.

Some jerky may come with a salty coating which is easily removable, so start by running your cured meat under cold water for a few minutes to wash away some of that surface salt and reduce the overall salinity. If a simple rinse doesn't do the trick, it's time to soak it. Fill a bowl with cold water and submerge the pieces in it. Let them sit for about 15 to 20 minutes. Some of the salt will leave the meat and dissolve in the water. However, it's a delicate balance — you want to remove enough salt to make the jerky enjoyable but not too much that it loses all its flavor.

After soaking, you have two options to finish the process. The first is to pat the jerky dry with paper towels. This is quick and easy, and perfect if you plan to consume your meaty snack immediately. The second option is to dehydrate the jerky again using a dehydrator or an oven, which is ideal if you want to restore more of the original texture and ensure the product stays good for longer.