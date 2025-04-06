The Worst Ramune Soda Tastes Disappointingly Artificial

This isn't the first time peach-flavored drinks have flopped hard with us. Jinro's peach soju also got low marks for the same reason: An overly artificial flavor profile (and a little too much of that alcoholic bite). But what exactly makes artificial peach taste so vastly different from the real deal? Well, that's all down to chemicals. Artificial fruit flavoring zeroes in on the most dominant chemical compounds of the fruit's original flavor, making it pretty one-dimensional. Many types of fruit candies have this problem. Have you ever eaten banana-flavored Laffy Taffy and thought "dang, that's a real banana right there"? Didn't think so.

While many people adore the super sweet notes of artificial peach (it sells ridiculously well in tons of Asian countries), it is an entirely different experience from a fresh peach. It might be more enjoyable if they just marketed it as its own unique flavor, since that wouldn't set a peach lover up for the disappointment of hoping for the delicate floral fruitiness of a peach, only to get socked in the tastebuds by chemical sugar.

If you can only grab one Ramune flavor, always go with the Original. If you want to give peach a try for yourself anyway, though, you might as well. Even this worst Ramune soda is still pretty okay, after all. Just go in with the right expectations so you don't deal with a tragic peach-flavored letdown, and you'll be just fine.