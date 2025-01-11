We Found The Worst Jinro Soju Flavor So You Don't Have To

In recent years, fruit-flavored soju has exploded in popularity in the United States thanks to its sweetness and smooth finish. Among the best soju brands on the market is Jinro, which has quickly become a favorite for casual sipping and cocktail-making. Jinro is one of South Korea's most popular soju companies and is more readily available in the United States than ever before, as you can now find it at Costco. Unfortunately though, not every flavor of Jinro's soju lives up to the hype.

Advertisement

We previously ranked eight Jinro soju flavors from worst to best, finding the peach flavor to be the worst of the bunch. For one, its aroma feels strong and artificial, more like an alcoholic peach ring gummy than a freshly picked peach. Despite its pungent scent, its flavor lacks that same fruity punch, boasting a sugar-forward taste that doesn't carry much nuance or sophistication. Its aftertaste also leaves much to be desired — despite having the same alcohol percentage of Jinro's other soju (13% ABV), the peach variety tastes the strongest of alcohol after swallowing.

This isn't to say that Jinro's peach flavor doesn't have any redeeming qualities. When mixed into a creamy cocktail, such as a Korean yogurt soju cocktail, the peach soju's harsh alcoholic aftertaste and sugary flavors are beautifully balanced by the richness and creaminess of the yogurt. Jinro's peach soju also pairs nicely with lemonade, but given its strong peach flavor, its lacks versatility when it comes to cocktail-making overall.

Advertisement