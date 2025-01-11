We Found The Worst Jinro Soju Flavor So You Don't Have To
In recent years, fruit-flavored soju has exploded in popularity in the United States thanks to its sweetness and smooth finish. Among the best soju brands on the market is Jinro, which has quickly become a favorite for casual sipping and cocktail-making. Jinro is one of South Korea's most popular soju companies and is more readily available in the United States than ever before, as you can now find it at Costco. Unfortunately though, not every flavor of Jinro's soju lives up to the hype.
We previously ranked eight Jinro soju flavors from worst to best, finding the peach flavor to be the worst of the bunch. For one, its aroma feels strong and artificial, more like an alcoholic peach ring gummy than a freshly picked peach. Despite its pungent scent, its flavor lacks that same fruity punch, boasting a sugar-forward taste that doesn't carry much nuance or sophistication. Its aftertaste also leaves much to be desired — despite having the same alcohol percentage of Jinro's other soju (13% ABV), the peach variety tastes the strongest of alcohol after swallowing.
This isn't to say that Jinro's peach flavor doesn't have any redeeming qualities. When mixed into a creamy cocktail, such as a Korean yogurt soju cocktail, the peach soju's harsh alcoholic aftertaste and sugary flavors are beautifully balanced by the richness and creaminess of the yogurt. Jinro's peach soju also pairs nicely with lemonade, but given its strong peach flavor, its lacks versatility when it comes to cocktail-making overall.
What about the other Jinro Soju flavors?
Just one step above Jinro's peach soju in our ranking is the company's grapefruit soju, which also struggles to meet the high standards we set for the brand. Its flavor is quite bitter, with a sharp, astringent taste that can be off-putting for those who don't like grapefruit. Not only that, but the soju leaves your mouth feeling dry, which is an unpleasant sensation to have, especially if you're sipping the soju neat.
Jinro's grapefruit soju does have slightly more versatility than the company's peach soju and pairs nicely with any citrus-based cocktail. For a simple drink that's sure to hit the spot, you can try mixing grapefruit soju with blood orange juice, lemon-lime soda, or tonic water. Despite these pairings, though, the grapefruit flavor as a whole only works in specific situations and isn't as universally loved as flavors like strawberry.
If you're browsing the soju aisle for a drink that's guaranteed to win over a crowd, we ranked Jinro's Chamisul Fresh flavor as our favorite. Its neutral flavor pairs well with just about any mixer and can easily be used in place of another spirit, such as gin or vodka, in a cocktail recipe. Not only is it versatile, but it has the smoothest finish of any of the brand's offerings despite having 16.9% ABV.