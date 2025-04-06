Bobby Flay's Controversial Stance On Rice Cooking

Some folks called Bobby Flay's culinary creds into question over his no-rinse rice proclamation, with one writing, "How am I supposed to take advice from someone who doesn't wash their rice[?]" And another typed rather incredulously, "...not washing the rice is wild." But the actual answer is: It depends. Whether or not you need to wash your rice is largely influenced by what you are cooking up.

Arborio and bomba rice do not need to be washed. Arborio rice is what makes perfectly creamy Italian risotto. Wash it, and you are washing away all that goodness. Bomba rice needs to be sticky when you are making classic seafood paella, so this is another time when you should allow your rice to skip the bath. Additionally, if you are washing your rice to get rid of bacteria, there's no need. Boiling rice in water will take care of this.

But instead of arguing over whether to rinse or not to rinse, it is more important to worry about how you are storing your rice. You want to keep it in an airtight container to lock out both moisture and pests. This way, whether you want to wash it or follow in Flay's footsteps or not, it will always be in good shape to make your favorite meals.