Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars Are A Copycat For This Popular Brand

A wise man once said, "Without ice cream, there would be darkness and chaos." Truth. Ice cream, in all its many forms, is pure joy, which is why so many people are crushing on the ice cream bars made by Costco's private label, Kirkland Signature. What's not to love about vanilla ice cream on a stick, dipped in creamy chocolate-flavored coating and crunchy roasted almonds? The answer is nothing. But if after trying one of Costco's frozen desserts, it reminds you of another brand's ice cream bar, you aren't alone. Social media and members of the Reddit community agree that Kirkland Signature ice cream bars are a copycat of those Häagen-Dazs makes.

How are they similar? Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars offer a variety of coatings and ice cream flavors, but the Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bar, which features Madagascar vanilla, rich milk chocolate, and toasted California almonds, is most like the Kirkland option. The ice cream is smooth and the milk chocolate is sweet and creamy as it melts in your mouth. It's hard to beat this brand. Häagen-Dazs ice cream is even one of the four items Ina Garten always keeps in her refrigerator. So, it's fair to say that the Kirkland Signature ice cream bars have a high "bar" to meet.