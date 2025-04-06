Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars Are A Copycat For This Popular Brand
A wise man once said, "Without ice cream, there would be darkness and chaos." Truth. Ice cream, in all its many forms, is pure joy, which is why so many people are crushing on the ice cream bars made by Costco's private label, Kirkland Signature. What's not to love about vanilla ice cream on a stick, dipped in creamy chocolate-flavored coating and crunchy roasted almonds? The answer is nothing. But if after trying one of Costco's frozen desserts, it reminds you of another brand's ice cream bar, you aren't alone. Social media and members of the Reddit community agree that Kirkland Signature ice cream bars are a copycat of those Häagen-Dazs makes.
How are they similar? Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars offer a variety of coatings and ice cream flavors, but the Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bar, which features Madagascar vanilla, rich milk chocolate, and toasted California almonds, is most like the Kirkland option. The ice cream is smooth and the milk chocolate is sweet and creamy as it melts in your mouth. It's hard to beat this brand. Häagen-Dazs ice cream is even one of the four items Ina Garten always keeps in her refrigerator. So, it's fair to say that the Kirkland Signature ice cream bars have a high "bar" to meet.
The verdict on Costco's ice cream bars
There is no denying that these Costco Kirkland Signature bars are yummy, but are they good enough to be called a true copycat, or are they better than Häagen-Dazs? Some Reddit users believe they are not only a better buy, but they taste better. One person wrote, "We call them Fauxgen Dazs! Pretty much always have them in our freezer." And another offered, "I've tried both, and the Kirkland brand tastes way better." But not everyone agrees. A Tasting Table reviewer of this product suggests these ice cream bars are better left in the freezer aisle and are only with the trip to the warehouse if you are looking for a deal.
Costco sells its ice cream bars in a box of 18 compared to a box of Häagen-Dazs, which is available in a 15-count. But Costco's Kirkland Signature ice cream bars not only offer more servings, they are a better buy. Let's break it down. Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars total 45 fluid ounces and cost around $12 a box. Costco's ice cream bars total 55.8 fluid ounces and are sold for about $10 a box. When you buy Costco's frozen dessert, you are getting 53% more ice cream. Clearly, Costco wins on price and quantity, but what about taste? Well, the only true way to decide is to try them for yourself.