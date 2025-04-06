The Type Of Canned Tomatoes You Need For A Richer Vodka Sauce

It's a true revelation when you realize you can turn simple canned tomatoes into the perfect vodka sauce at home. A silky, rich rigatoni alla vodka recipe is such a luxurious dish that it seems like the kind of thing only a restaurant could get exactly right. Yet the real genius of the recipe, like in so many Italian dishes, is its elegant simplicity. It's really just tomatoes for flavor, cream for richness, and vodka, which helps amp up the flavor, and a few aromatics. And like with any dish this simple the most important part isn't your skill, it's picking out the best quality ingredients because each one is contributing so much to the meal. If you want the richest vodka sauce, pick up tomato puree.

There are quite a few different types of canned tomato products, and what makes them different isn't always clear. What sets tomato puree apart from canned sauce or passata is that it has been lightly cooked already. Puree isn't as cooked down as tomato paste, but it has a thicker texture and sweeter flavor than uncooked alternatives that have only been run through a blender. It's essentially a shortcut to cooking down tomatoes yourself. That texture and flavor will lend vodka sauce an instant richness without little effort at all, turning into a meal you can make in minutes.