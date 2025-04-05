How Long Does Canned Fruit Last Once Opened?

Many people who have cans of sliced peaches or fruit cocktail sitting in their pantry might worry about what will happen after opening them. The canning process helps preserve food for a long time, but once you have some leftovers, the question of how long they last becomes murkier. Some canned fruit is going to be packaged with stabilizers or preservatives to extend the shelf life even further than canning along would, but many of the best canned fruits are just packed in their own juices with maybe something like ascorbic acid added to prevent discoloration. Once that fruit is out of the can it's not going to have a much longer shelf life than fresh fruit. So how long do you have before you should start worrying?

If you package up canned fruit and store it in the refrigerator after opening, it turns out you have five days up to a week to use it. While it could be refrigerated in the original can, it's better to seal the food up in a food safe plastic or glass container with an airtight lid to make it last as long as possible. Its flavor and texture may degrade over that time without the protection of the can, but it should remain safe to eat.