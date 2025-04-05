What To Know Before Asking For Extra Ketchup At McDonald's

Ketchup comes standard on all of McDonald's famous burgers, but for those who love dipping fries and chicken McNuggets in ketchup, one or two packets sometimes isn't enough. So how does one snag extra packets without paying? The answer is tricky, but not impossible — at least not according to customers who have wondered the same thing.

One of the easiest ways to see if/how much ketchup packets cost is to check the McDonald's app. Depending on the ordering location, app users can see the prices for each condiment, so they know ahead of time if there's a charge. Even at some locations where ketchup is free, the store may cap how many packets can be ordered. Certain meals also have a pre-determined number of accompanying condiments, i.e., a four-piece order of McNuggets gets one sauce, and a 20-piece order gets three.

Some Redditors have suggested that customers can score free ketchup/sauces at McDonald's locations that charge for them by asking for them as they get their orders. While this seems like a sneaky trick, other Redditors have posted that it doesn't always work and may only annoy the employee waiting on you. McDonald's sauces may be some of the best among fast food chains, but if there is an extra charge for ketchup, it may be easier to go home and use your favorite ketchup with your meal.