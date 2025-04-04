Fast food and dietary restrictions don't often make the most cohesive pair. That's not to say it's impossible to get your fast 6food kick and stay within the restrictions of a preferred diet or allergies. It just takes a little bit of caution and some research. Taco Bell has a reputation for being one of the more approachable fast options for those with dietary restrictions. Taco Bell's website even has an "allergen info" section where users can input which allergens they are trying to avoid and get a list of menu items without those ingredients. Besides the many vegan and vegetarian-friendly options on the menu, the restaurant also has some gluten-free items.

We spent some time on the Taco Bell website to learn what someone with a gluten-free diet could safely order from the iconic fast food chain. First things first, the Baja Blast is in the clear, we know you were wondering. We were pleasantly surprised with the number of gluten-free options Taco Bell offers on its menu. That being said, Taco Bell prepares all of its food in one kitchen and doesn't claim to have any truly "gluten-free" menu items. The brand openly acknowledges that those with celiac disease should not eat there, and those with gluten intolerance should exercise caution and judgement when dining. So, if you're avoiding gluten because of a severe allergy or celiac disease, we nor Taco Bell can guarantee anything on its menu is completely safe to consume due to cross contamination.