5 Taco Bell Orders Perfect For Gluten-Free Foodies
Fast food and dietary restrictions don't often make the most cohesive pair. That's not to say it's impossible to get your fast 6food kick and stay within the restrictions of a preferred diet or allergies. It just takes a little bit of caution and some research. Taco Bell has a reputation for being one of the more approachable fast options for those with dietary restrictions. Taco Bell's website even has an "allergen info" section where users can input which allergens they are trying to avoid and get a list of menu items without those ingredients. Besides the many vegan and vegetarian-friendly options on the menu, the restaurant also has some gluten-free items.
We spent some time on the Taco Bell website to learn what someone with a gluten-free diet could safely order from the iconic fast food chain. First things first, the Baja Blast is in the clear, we know you were wondering. We were pleasantly surprised with the number of gluten-free options Taco Bell offers on its menu. That being said, Taco Bell prepares all of its food in one kitchen and doesn't claim to have any truly "gluten-free" menu items. The brand openly acknowledges that those with celiac disease should not eat there, and those with gluten intolerance should exercise caution and judgement when dining. So, if you're avoiding gluten because of a severe allergy or celiac disease, we nor Taco Bell can guarantee anything on its menu is completely safe to consume due to cross contamination.
The Power Menu Bowl
Taco Bell has a few different bowls on its menu, and all are gluten-free. For a complete meal, this is one of the best items on the menu. The bowls start with a bed of rice that is topped with black beans, guacamole, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, purple cabbage, iceberg lettuce, sour cream, avocado ranch sauce, and the option to add a protein or leave it as-is for a veggie bowl.
The protein options are chicken, slow-roasted chicken, steak, or ground beef, all of which Taco Bell lists as gluten-free. But it should be noted that, upon further inspection, oats are listed in the ingredients for the ground beef. Oats are technically gluten-free but are often processed in gluten-full environments and are prone to cross contamination. This means the ground beef could potentially trigger a reaction in someone who is gluten sensitive, and it's probably best to avoid altogether. In this case, stick to the chicken or steak as a protein option, or even ask for a double scoop of beans to make the bowl more filling.
Crunchy Tacos with a side of Pintos and Cheese
Thankfully, the crunchy corn taco shells at Taco Bell are gluten free. This means that both the Crunchy Taco and the Crunchy Taco Supreme are safe for those on a gluten-free diet. The Supreme comes with your meat of choice on a corn tortilla shell with iceberg lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream, while the regular taco has just the meat, lettuce, and cheese.
Now, a taco by itself is no fun. Make it a complete meal by adding a side of "Pintos N Cheese," as the restaurant calls it. Pinto beans, red sauce, and a three-cheese blend make this a fiber and protein-rich side dish to round out the Crunchy Tacos. If you're a fan of the Taco Bell Fiesta Potatoes or Nacho Fries (and our hack for upgrading the nacho cheese sauce), we're sorry to inform you that neither are gluten-free. But if a potato-based side is what you're looking for, try the Taco Bell hashbrown. A crispy, crunchy hashbrown is the perfect companion for a taco, but beware of the potential for cross contamination with the fryer grease used.
Caliente Cantina Chicken Bowl
Similar to the Power Menu Bowls, the Caliente Cantina Chicken Bowl offers a whole meal in a single item. This one is perfect for those searching for a kick of spice in their gluten-free Taco Bell dining experience. This bowl also starts with rice, black beans, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded purple cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. It is served with the slow-roasted chicken as the protein, and topped with a Caliente Rojo Sauce that delivers a spicy punch.
Portion-wise, the bowl is enough food by itself, but you can add some variety by adding a crunchy taco shell on the side. Crumble it over the top of your bowl for an added level of flavor and texture, or use it as a chip for dipping. Even better, ask for a Doritos Locos taco shell and really lean into the Taco Bell of it all. You could also grab your favorite brand of gluten-free corn tortillas and DIY some tacos using the bowl as a filling.
Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos with a side of Beans and Rice
One of the most iconic Taco Bell menu items is, luckily, gluten-free. The Doritos Locos Taco is an undeniably delicious invention, and a crossover we didn't know we needed but are forever grateful for. Both the plain Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos and the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme are safe for a gluten-free diet. Again, we'd recommend going with the chicken or steak as the protein in these to be extra-cautious of the potentially contaminated oats in the ground beef. By themselves, the tacos aren't the most filling item, but adding a side of black beans and rice can add exactly what they're missing to make a full meal.
The Doritos Locos Tacos first launched in 2012 with the Nacho Cheese flavor, and Taco Bell followed up by releasing the Cool Ranch and Fiery flavors the following year in 2013. The item was met with rave reviews and has maintained its place on the menu ever since, with the other flavors coming and going alongside special promotions and partnerships. We're grateful this one made the cut for gluten-free Taco Bell items, because we just can't see how one could go without.
Nachos without the nacho cheese sauce
We are so sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but the nacho cheese sauce at Taco Bell is a no-go for those sensitive or allergic to gluten. But, that doesn't mean gluten-free foodies can't enjoy some Taco Bell nachos. The chips themselves are made with white corn, but the Taco Bell website does not classify them as gluten-free. This is more than likely due to cross contamination in the fryer, and some Reddit users agree. So, while the nacho cheese sauce itself is a hard no, the nachos with all the other fixings should be fine for those with a gluten intolerance. Beef them up a bit by adding rice, extra proteins or beans, extra veggies, or even a homemade gooey nacho cheese sauce.
There are a few other Taco Bell menu items that contain sneaky gluten and are important to be aware of. More bad news here, foodies, but both the Fire and the Diablo sauce contain gluten. And, as mentioned earlier, The Fiesta Potatoes and Nacho Fries also contain gluten thanks to the breading used and the nacho cheese sauce. But, while the entire menu isn't safe for those who are gluten-free, it is certainly possible to still enjoy some Taco Bell delicacies while adhering to a gluten-free diet. The restaurant makes it all the more easier by being upfront with ingredients lists and nutritional information.