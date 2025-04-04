12 Creative Ways To Use Leftover Lamb

When selecting a centerpiece for an Easter feast, lamb is the natural choice for many of us. Slow-roasted to falling-off-the-bone perfection and served with a side of crispy potatoes, glazed carrots, and perhaps a dollop of mint jelly, it makes for the ultimate celebratory meal to share with family and friends. If you've gone for a large lamb joint, such as a leg or shoulder, you may well find yourself with leftovers that can keep you going way beyond Easter Sunday. Luckily, there are plenty of creative ways to repurpose that tender meat into something different yet equally delicious.

Yes, you can absolutely add leftover lamb meat to a sandwich or toss it into a stew, but we believe you can do better than that. To do this flavorful meat justice, try accompanying it with more unusual ingredients that'll help to bring out its distinct flavor and texture. Lamb can be incorporated into some wonderfully unique recipes, fitting in just as beautifully alongside warming spices and rich sauces as it does in a fresh, zesty salad. So, browse through the ideas below and equip yourself with some mouth-watering inspiration that'll ensure every last scrap of your lamb roast gets put to good use.