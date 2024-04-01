Tofu And Kimchi Bibimbap-Stuffed Pepper Recipe

The Korean dish known as bibimbap is traditionally eaten in the form of a layered rice bowl, but here recipe developer Tess Le Moing re-envisions it in stuffed pepper form. "This is a great clean-out-the-fridge-meal — whatever veggie odds and ends you have can go into it," Le Moing explains. Fill your peppers with rice, tofu, carrots, kimchi, and mushrooms per this recipe (or add anything else hanging out in your fridge), and you'll have what she calls "a unique and delicious weeknight meal."

One tip Le Moing has to make the prep work easier for this recipe is to look for four-sided bell peppers. That way "they have a flat foundation when you cut them in half," so they can stand up in the baking pan and on the plate, she says. If your peppers do tip over, though, Le Moing has yet another helpful hint to offer: "I like to serve it in a bowl and cut up the pepper into smaller pieces, then eat it like a rice bowl," she tells us.