A Chef's Secret Weapon For Reinvigorating Curries That Are Too Dry
If you've ever tried your hand at making curry and ended up with a sad, dry result, don't worry, you're not alone! It's one of the more common problems when making this flavor bomb of a dish. If your first instinct is to throw it into the trash, hold that thought. There's good news from Chef Abishek Sharma, the culinary mastermind behind Madam Ji Ki Shaadi in New York City. Turns out, it's very easy to rescue the dish.
"A great way to fix a dry curry is to add hot water or broth," Sharma said in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. It's a pretty obvious solution: if it's too dry, add moisture, right? But there's more to the technique than just that. "Finish it with coconut milk for added flavor or coconut cream for an even silkier consistency."
That's the real secret — a touch of coconut milk or cream. Not only will you be able to save your over-dry curry, but you're adding a more complex and delicious finish.
Coconut milk versus coconut cream
Between coconut milk and cream, what exactly should you pick? Well, they're interchangeable, so if you have one but not the other, feel free to use what you have. However, there are major differences between what they bring to the table for your curry.
Coconut milk has more water than coconut cream (which contains more of the rich-tasting coconut meat). "Coconut milk has a balanced texture that's creamy without being overwhelmingly rich," Sharma explains. "Coconut cream is rich and best for thicker curries like Thai curries and Indian korma curry. Pro tip: when adding coconut milk to a curry, simmer it over low heat to prevent it from breaking, where the oil separates out."
As with any cooking technique, tasting as you go is essential. A delicate coconut lemongrass fish curry might need just a modest splash of coconut milk to enhance its flavors, while a hearty portion of coconut curry mussels might benefit from a more generous pour. Don't be afraid to experiment and adjust according to your taste — that's what makes cooking such a rewarding experience!