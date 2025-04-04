A Chef's Secret Weapon For Reinvigorating Curries That Are Too Dry

If you've ever tried your hand at making curry and ended up with a sad, dry result, don't worry, you're not alone! It's one of the more common problems when making this flavor bomb of a dish. If your first instinct is to throw it into the trash, hold that thought. There's good news from Chef Abishek Sharma, the culinary mastermind behind Madam Ji Ki Shaadi in New York City. Turns out, it's very easy to rescue the dish.

"A great way to fix a dry curry is to add hot water or broth," Sharma said in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. It's a pretty obvious solution: if it's too dry, add moisture, right? But there's more to the technique than just that. "Finish it with coconut milk for added flavor or coconut cream for an even silkier consistency."

That's the real secret — a touch of coconut milk or cream. Not only will you be able to save your over-dry curry, but you're adding a more complex and delicious finish.