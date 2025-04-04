The Canned Meat That Works In A Pinch For Beef Stroganoff
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Beef stroganoff has a long history in Russian and French cuisine, but it has become one of the most popular dishes in America because it's easy to throw together and tastes delicious. Modern recipes, like our meaty, creamy, almost fancy beef stroganoff opt for a well-marbled cut of steak like sirloin or ribeye with its rich flavor and ultra-tender texture. However, canned roast beef will make for a convenient and tasty swap in a pinch.
Canned roast beef consists of various cuts not specified on the label, but they are cooked, trimmed, and cut into the perfect strips needed for beef stroganoff. Not only does canned roast beef cut down on prep time, but it also makes the dish more affordable to prepare. Since you probably wouldn't want to eat it on its own, a creamy, stewed sauce with mushrooms and sour cream is one of the best ways to use canned roast beef.
You can buy canned roast beef from Hereford or other popular brands. But we also think Kirkland canned roast beef is the one you should stock up on the next time you're at Costco. Adding it to beef stroganoff is simple, as the only prep you have to do is to drain the can. Since it's already cooked, you'll wait till the very end of the sauce's cooking time to add the beef to the sauce. Then, let the beef warm up in the simmering sauce for another few minutes.
More tips for beef stroganoff
Canned roast beef takes a lot of the grunt work out of a traditional beef stroganoff recipe. However, a downside to throwing the meat in at the end of the recipe is that you can't use it to develop the flavor of the sauce. Consequently, you'll take the opposite approach by making your sauce extra flavorful to infuse the canned beef you'll throw in at the last second. Luckily, we've got plenty of tips to help master beef stroganoff that focus on ways to bolster your sauce's flavor and texture.
The first way to ensure your sauce is extra flavorful is by using umami-rich mushrooms and sauteed onions as the base. While white button mushrooms are inexpensive and delicious, a darker portobello or porcini mushroom will really amp up the flavor of canned beef because it contributes even more umami-richness than lighter mushroom varieties. Plus, the meaty chew of a portobello or porcini will make your dish even more hearty. Sour cream like this classic Daisy brand brightens the sauce with its characteristic tang but doesn't skimp on herbs and spices. Fresh thyme and this Grey Poupon Dijon mustard provide the perfect balance of earthy and spicy, but paprika, cayenne, and coarse black pepper are great options for more smoky and spicy depth of flavor. A buttery roux will thicken and enrich the sauce, while beef or mushroom stock makes for the most umami-rich foundation.