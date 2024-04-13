The Canned Beef You Should Stock Up On The Next Time You're At Costco

Costco is a one-stop shop (well, technically warehouse) for things like stocking your kitchen with Kirkland seasonings and spices and indulging in an array of popular products, like that viral Mavens Durian ice cream that might have temporarily taken over your feeds. The members-only retailer also offers many affordably priced canned goods, and while it sells quality options for both chicken and tuna in a tin, its Kirkland canned roast beef stood out in our list of Costco's 16 best canned goods you should stock up on.

Canned roast beef might sound strange since it's not as common as the canned chicken and fish that many of us keep in our kitchen, but it has its perks. One of the biggest reasons the product made our list is because of its $0.41 per ounce cost, an affordable price considering typical meat prices. You might already prefer Costco for the ability to get cost-effective bulk items, so this product should make your rotation as a cheap way to have meat on hand.