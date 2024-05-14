12 Best Uses For Canned Roast Beef

Canned roast beef might not be a common pantry staple in your household, but perhaps it should be. First of all, it's pretty cheap, especially if you can find canned roast beef at Costco, which charges less than a trifling $0.50 per ounce for the stuff. But surprisingly, it's also pretty good, especially if you use it to spruce up recipes that require pre-cooked or leftover roast beef. The best part, though, is that roast beef in a can is a perfect storm of affordability, taste, and convenience.

Indeed, on fast and furious weeknights, having a can of roast beef on hand can be a lifesaver. Given its long shelf life compared to fresh meat, canned roast beef may be stored in your pantry for months or even years, ready to use whenever you need it. This makes it an ideal choice for last-minute meals, camping trips, or simply as a backup for those days when you don't have time to shop for fresh ingredients.

Canned roast beef is incredibly versatile, lending itself to a wide range of dishes, from classic comfort foods like roast beef sandwiches and beef stews to more creative fare like beef stir-fries and stroganoff. So let's take a look at some of the best types of recipes you can make with canned roast beef, whether you're looking for a quick and easy dish or just want to add some depth to your usual meals.