Make Your Next Pasta Salad Burst With Flavor With A Shake Of One Classic Seasoning

Pasta salads are almost always among the first to disappear at a party. Even veggie-skeptics have a hard time denying this dish's versatility — you can serve it together with just about any toppings, including anything that's sizzling on the grill. Now, if your trusty pasta salad recipe is starting to feel a bit routine, here's one pantry staple to add to your next batch that's guaranteed to give it a more flavorful twist: Italian seasoning.

Consisting of dried basil, oregano, rosemary, marjoram, and thyme, this seasoning blend is a flavor bomb that can be your go-to whenever you have a dish that needs a spiced Mediterranean kick — like a Summer BLT Pasta Salad. Just a shake or two brings so much to the table: oregano's earthy goodness, basil's peppery punch, rosemary's woodsy aroma, and thyme's lemony hint. Your pasta salad will go from "pretty good" to "wow, what's in this?" pretty quickly.

And that's the easiest way to add Italian seasoning to your food — just sprinkle it on top as a garnish. But if you're after deeper flavor and fragrance, try tossing a tablespoon or two of the seasoning onto your pasta while it's still hot from cooking. The warmth will release the herb oils and infuse the pasta before you add anything else, giving you a nice foundation to build on for a pasta salad that tastes and smells second to none!