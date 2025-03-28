10 Eye-Opening Facts About Salt & Straw

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you can learn how to make ice cream at its finest, you can learn to make it at its "funnest." This is the thesis, the joie de vivre behind Salt & Straw, an iconic Portland-based ice cream shop that has set the standard for flavor innovation in ice cream. Tyler Malek and Kim Malek, cousins and co-founders of Salt & Straw, have set out to make sure that anyone who has a desire to make a really good ice cream at home can do just that.

With the release of the brand's latest cookbook, "America's Most Iconic Ice Creams: A Salt & Straw Cookbook" by Tyler Malek and JJ Goode, the foundation on which Salt & Straw has built its flavor kingdom is the focus. Once you master these 10 iconic flavors, you can start to go off-book and have fun. You can build "flavor trinities," as Tyler describes them, and let creativity be your guide.

You may be familiar with Salt & Straw as an innovative ice cream shop with unique flavors, but if you really want to get to know this brand, we're here to give you the (ice cream) scoop. I had the opportunity to chat with Tyler about Salt & Straw, the new cookbook, flavor successes and flops, and his deep connection to all things Portland. Make yourself a bowl of salted, malted, chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream and tuck in for these 10 eye-opening, thought-provoking, and delicious facts about Salt & Straw you probably didn't know.