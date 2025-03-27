Taco Bell Is Introducing A New $2 Burrito In One State - Could It Be Yours?

In a Reddit thread posted by Taco Bell, customers responded to the news of the Beefy Crunch Burrito's long-awaited 2025 return. But, aside from the general excitement on the matter, there was a hint of animosity, too. It seems that, whenever an announcement like this comes from Taco Bell, its fans expect a catch — one that restricts whatever new menu item or deal the chain is bringing to its customers in Oklahoma and its capital city. For example, one T-Bell fan brought up the chain's Exploration Box, which was marketed as including a Beefy Five Layer Burrito, a Beefy Crunch Burrito, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink for $9.99.

However, in all the markets outside of Oklahoma, the price was more expensive. While Taco Bell has tested new menu items elsewhere, it typically does so in cities like Oklahoma City, which are located in the Midwest or the South as opposed to the more trend-heavy cities like New York and Los Angeles. Almost always, this has to do with costs and demographics. For example, the Grilled Cheese Burrito with Shredded Beef was also tested in Oklahoma City in 2024.

Similarly, the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa was tested in Houston in 2023 (which makes sense, considering it's the U.S. city with the most Taco Bell locations) and Taco Bell's new Crispy Chicken Nuggets and their sauces were tested in Minneapolis in 2023. All of these menu items are set to come to the nationwide menu this year, too. So, while it might seem like you're missing out if you don't live in one of these cities, you can rest assured that, if it stands the test in one of these locations, the Flamin' Hot Burrito will eventually make its way to the menu in yours. It may not be for the same low price, but that's just life.