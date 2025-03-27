Taco Bell Is Introducing A New $2 Burrito In One State - Could It Be Yours?
Taco Bell lovers, tune in. As of today, March 27, 2025, the Mexican American fast food giant is offering a brand new $2 burrito — but only in one city, in one state. Coined as the Flamin' Hot Burrito, the new Taco Bell menu item is a twist on T-Bell's fan favorite discontinued Beefy Crunch Burrito, which last appeared on the menu for a limited time in 2023. The Flamin' Hot Burrito takes inspiration from its predecessor's signature seasoned beef, nacho cheese, reduced-fat sour cream, and Flamin' Hot Fritos, only it adds bright red Flamin' Hot Rice to the mix. According to a statement directly from Taco Bell, the combination "balances hot and savory flavors to deliver a satisfying spicy kick in every bite at an unbeatable value."
That's only if you live in an area where you can get your hands on one, however. True Taco Bell fans won't be surprised to learn that the Flamin' Hot Burrito is only available at participating locations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. That's good news for T-Bell lovers in Oklahoma City, who can try the new burrito for just $2 — but only for a limited time while supplies last. Still, at least they get to. While it's already confirmed that the beloved Beefy Crunch Burrito is returning to the Taco Bell menu in 2025, it seems that the rest of us will just have to wait in hopes that the affordable new Flamin' Hot Burrito will also grace menus nationwide soon — and it won't just come to locations in Oklahoma, as always seems to be the case with this type of Taco Bell special.
Why do some cities get all the Taco Bell specials?
In a Reddit thread posted by Taco Bell, customers responded to the news of the Beefy Crunch Burrito's long-awaited 2025 return. But, aside from the general excitement on the matter, there was a hint of animosity, too. It seems that, whenever an announcement like this comes from Taco Bell, its fans expect a catch — one that restricts whatever new menu item or deal the chain is bringing to its customers in Oklahoma and its capital city. For example, one T-Bell fan brought up the chain's Exploration Box, which was marketed as including a Beefy Five Layer Burrito, a Beefy Crunch Burrito, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink for $9.99.
However, in all the markets outside of Oklahoma, the price was more expensive. While Taco Bell has tested new menu items elsewhere, it typically does so in cities like Oklahoma City, which are located in the Midwest or the South as opposed to the more trend-heavy cities like New York and Los Angeles. Almost always, this has to do with costs and demographics. For example, the Grilled Cheese Burrito with Shredded Beef was also tested in Oklahoma City in 2024.
Similarly, the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa was tested in Houston in 2023 (which makes sense, considering it's the U.S. city with the most Taco Bell locations) and Taco Bell's new Crispy Chicken Nuggets and their sauces were tested in Minneapolis in 2023. All of these menu items are set to come to the nationwide menu this year, too. So, while it might seem like you're missing out if you don't live in one of these cities, you can rest assured that, if it stands the test in one of these locations, the Flamin' Hot Burrito will eventually make its way to the menu in yours. It may not be for the same low price, but that's just life.