Here Are The Discounts You Can Get At Costco For Being A Student

Membership has its privilege, and Costco card holders know this better than most. A shopper of this warehouse retailer can stock up on a lifetime supply of the chain's beloved chicken bakes with Caesar salad dressing while also purchasing a big old diamond ring to pop the question, all in one trip. A membership to Costco is a demarcation that you've arrived financially and have money to drop on this annual expense. But what about the poor, financially struggling college student who subsists on ramen and brings home their laundry for mom to take care of on the weekend? Does Costco offer this individual a hand-up with student discounts? Not directly, as you need to go to UNiDays. But what do you get and how does it work?

If you are a student, you can join Costco as a Gold Star member through UNiDays, a free app that exclusively offers student discounts. Joining through this platform will get a $20 shop card to use toward a purchase. If you join as an Executive member, you can get a $40 shop card to offset the cost of your membership. A shop card is Costco's version of a gift card, and it can be used by both members and nonmembers when shopping both online and in person; however, only members can purchase these cards.