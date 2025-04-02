The 2 Best Proseccos For An Aperol Spritz Are Under $20

Refreshing, boozy, and brightly-colored, an Aperol spritz is an ideal cocktail when the weather starts to warm up. Drink it in a bar, at the park, or on your back patio, one essential component to the drink is Prosecco no matter where you take a sip. You might have a go-to brand of Prosecco, or simply grab the most affordable bottle. But to make sure you have the absolute best Aperol spritz without breaking the bank, we talked to Justin Lavenue, a master mixologist and co-owner of The Roosevelt Room in Austin, Texas.

"When choosing a Prosecco for an Aperol spritz, start by looking for a bottle with the D.O.C.G. designation (Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita)," he says. "This certification ensures the Prosecco has met strict quality standards recognized by the Italian government. Additionally, Prosecco rose has recently been granted the designation of D.O.C. and could make for a fun twist."

When it comes to the specific brands that match those qualifications for around $20, Lavenue has some suggestions. "If you prefer a drier profile, I recommend Borrasca Prosecco DOCG — its crisp pear, green apple, and subtle floral notes make it a perfect match for a refreshing spritz," he says. "If you're looking for something a bit more adventurous with a touch of sweetness, try Pizzolato Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut. It offers beautifully floral aromas alongside notes of nectarine, yellow apple, satsuma, and honey, bringing a fruit-forward richness while still feeling elegant and bubbly."