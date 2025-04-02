The 2 Best Proseccos For An Aperol Spritz Are Under $20
Refreshing, boozy, and brightly-colored, an Aperol spritz is an ideal cocktail when the weather starts to warm up. Drink it in a bar, at the park, or on your back patio, one essential component to the drink is Prosecco no matter where you take a sip. You might have a go-to brand of Prosecco, or simply grab the most affordable bottle. But to make sure you have the absolute best Aperol spritz without breaking the bank, we talked to Justin Lavenue, a master mixologist and co-owner of The Roosevelt Room in Austin, Texas.
"When choosing a Prosecco for an Aperol spritz, start by looking for a bottle with the D.O.C.G. designation (Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita)," he says. "This certification ensures the Prosecco has met strict quality standards recognized by the Italian government. Additionally, Prosecco rose has recently been granted the designation of D.O.C. and could make for a fun twist."
When it comes to the specific brands that match those qualifications for around $20, Lavenue has some suggestions. "If you prefer a drier profile, I recommend Borrasca Prosecco DOCG — its crisp pear, green apple, and subtle floral notes make it a perfect match for a refreshing spritz," he says. "If you're looking for something a bit more adventurous with a touch of sweetness, try Pizzolato Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut. It offers beautifully floral aromas alongside notes of nectarine, yellow apple, satsuma, and honey, bringing a fruit-forward richness while still feeling elegant and bubbly."
Where to find the best proseccos for an Aperol spritz and other ways to upgrade the cocktail
Tasting Table found both Proseccos recommended by mixologist Lavenue. The Borrasca Prosecco DOCG is available on Total Wine & More both online and in stores for $16.99 per 750-ml bottle. To prepare for a cocktail party, consider the 1.5-L bottle priced at $34.99. The Pizzolato Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut is a little more expensive but still comes in at just $19.97 for a bottle at Vivino. The brands were spotted on other online retailers, so there's a good chance you can find it at your local wine store too. For another option, I personally enjoy Mionetto Prosecco, which is also DOC and costs around $15.
If you need to use another Prosecco to match another budget or you can't find these options nearby, there are some factors to watch out for. "Aperol is known for its bitter-sweetness, but it errs on the sweeter side, so to make a balanced Aperol spritz, I always recommend using a brut Prosecco,:" Lavenue says. "Bruts have a drier profile which helps offset the sugar content of the Aperol." Other ways to elevate the drink is to swap the sparkling water in an Aperol spritz with a hard seltzer for more booze, skip the Aperol for Cynar, or add a splash of vermouth. Then make it with the original ratio for an Aperol spritz to pull off a stellar cocktail.