The Hard Seltzer Hack To Upgrade Your Next Spritz

An Aperol spritz is not only one of the simplest beverage recipes out there, but the light, summery concoction is one of the best ways to kick off a backyard party. Even if you're the one tasked with mixing Aperol, soda water, and prosecco, the satisfaction of seeing the light shine through the amber concoction is a quick ticket to what feels like a vacation, even if you didn't score any time off.

Traditionally, a spritz is made with the easy-to-remember ratio of 3:2:1. With these numbers in mind, aspiring bartenders can add prosecco, Aperol, and soda water, respectively, to an ice-filled glass and garnish with an orange slice for a finishing touch that announces la dolce vita. Once this formulaic recipe is committed to memory, deviations in the drink can bring bursts of punchy flavor to a refreshing sipper that is difficult to put down.

Should you be craving a taste of the Italian beverage but find yourself low on either prosecco or soda water (since they're both effervescent), you can reach for a hard seltzer to add a punch of bubbles instead. While adding hard seltzer, keep this ratio in mind so that you don't end up with an overly sweet or diluted drink. Rely on this basic formula as you tinker with ingredients and adjust inclusions to the recipe.