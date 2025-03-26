Walmart's Easter Meal Is Even Cheaper In 2025. Here's Everything It Comes With
Hosting Easter at your home can feel like a lot of pressure. Preparing baskets for the youngins, folding linens to impress the in-laws, and making sure the glazed ham is baked just right — you've got a lot on your mind. We get it, and so does Walmart. To make life a little easier and help you save even more money on your Walmart trip, the big-name retailer is celebrating the return of its annual Easter meal package.
This year's Easter meal averages about $35 total, making it less than $6 per person to feed a gathering of eight. It's even cheaper than last year's Easter meal, which cost about $80 at $8 per person to feed a gathering of 10. The 2025 Easter meal includes a variety of foods to make your Easter meal shine, with one Marketside Boneless Spiral Cut Brown Sugar Ham (between 2.0 – 4.8 pounds), one navel orange, a five-pound bag of fresh whole russet potatoes, two bunches of asparagus, 32 ounces of Marketside Fresh Green Beans, two boxes of Kraft Deluxe Mac n Cheese, a four-count tray of fresh sweet corn on the cob, a 12-count pack of Great Value Brown & Serve Rolls, and a 27 ounce Marketside Variety Crème Cake for dessert.
Walmart's Easter meal provides quantity at an affordable price
Walmart's Easter meal is back by popular demand at a time when customers are particularly conscious of grocery prices. John Laney, the executive vice president of food at Walmart U.S., said in a press release that "[Walmart] customers are seeking more opportunities to save, and we're committed to helping them do just that with consistently low prices every day, no matter when, where or how they shop." The Easter meal prices have continuously dropped over the last three years, despite rising prices of groceries on the whole.
Besides the entire Easter meal package, Walmart is also bringing back its one-click Easter baskets, chock full of sweet treats that should be in every Easter basket such as Cadbury Caramel Eggs, Lindt Gold Bunnies, and more. The Easter meal package can be purchased for same-day delivery or pickup on Walmart's website now through April 20. Maybe this year, among the pleasant chaos, you'll even discover the best way to cook a ham steak without drying it out, not that you need our humble advice.