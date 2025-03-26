Walmart's Easter Meal Is Even Cheaper In 2025. Here's Everything It Comes With

Hosting Easter at your home can feel like a lot of pressure. Preparing baskets for the youngins, folding linens to impress the in-laws, and making sure the glazed ham is baked just right — you've got a lot on your mind. We get it, and so does Walmart. To make life a little easier and help you save even more money on your Walmart trip, the big-name retailer is celebrating the return of its annual Easter meal package.

This year's Easter meal averages about $35 total, making it less than $6 per person to feed a gathering of eight. It's even cheaper than last year's Easter meal, which cost about $80 at $8 per person to feed a gathering of 10. The 2025 Easter meal includes a variety of foods to make your Easter meal shine, with one Marketside Boneless Spiral Cut Brown Sugar Ham (between 2.0 – 4.8 pounds), one navel orange, a five-pound bag of fresh whole russet potatoes, two bunches of asparagus, 32 ounces of Marketside Fresh Green Beans, two boxes of Kraft Deluxe Mac n Cheese, a four-count tray of fresh sweet corn on the cob, a 12-count pack of Great Value Brown & Serve Rolls, and a 27 ounce Marketside Variety Crème Cake for dessert.